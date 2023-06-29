‘You Sure This Ain’t a Throwback Cause Ma’am’: Mýa Fans Do a Double Take After She Shows Off Her Flexibility and Dance Moves In Seductive New Video

Mýa dropped a spicy new video to celebrate the remix and 25th anniversary of her hit single “It’s All About Me.”

The track was featured on her self-titled debut album, which also celebrated its 25th anniversary. But the Grammy-winning singer did something special for her fans who love “It’s All About Me.”

On June 26, the 43-year-old released a video of herself dancing seductively in a dark room to the remixed version of her 1998 track. She wore black lingerie and matching thigh-high boots with heels and a satin red robe.

Mya released a sultry video to celebrate the remix and 25th anniversary of her hit “It’s All About Me.” (Photo: @myaplanet9 / Instagram)

Dancing vet Brian Friedman directed and choreographed the video, which is an homage to a Jennifer Beals scene in the film “Flashdance.”

The clip ends with Mýa lying backward in a chair much like the scene from the movie.

Fans were left drooling over the post and Mýa’s seductive dance moves. Many noted how young and good she looks 25 years after the first music video was released.

“Y’all sure this not a throw back video cause ma’am,” wrote one. “Looking more like 23.”

“Still bad 25 years later.”

“You must be full cause you left no crumbs!”

“I could not take my eyes off you for a split second… outstanding performance, was definitely worth the wait,” added another fan.

“Loved it… Keep doen your thang gurl,” said another.

Friedman also worked with Mýa on her video for her 2003 song “My Love is like…Wo.” Now being able to work together again after 20 years feels like “a full circle moment.”

“It was a complete full circle moment working with the incredibly dynamic Brian Friedman. We share a history of unforgettable moments, and I couldn’t be more thrilled for our 25th anniversary collaboration,” she told Rated R&B.

The original “It’s All About Me” spent six weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 following its release in 1998. After her self-titled debut, Mya released eight more studio albums, including “Smoove Jones,” which received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album.