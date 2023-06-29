‘Why Are You So Obsessed?’ Megyn Kelly Gets In the Middle of Hollywood Exec Trashing Meghan Markle for Being ‘Talentless,’ and Promptly Gets Dragged Too

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly grabbed the opportunity to criticize American-British royal Meghan Markle after a Hollywood agent dissed Markle and her prince husband for their alleged lack of talent.

United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer said Monday that the Duchess of Sussex “was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” in response to news of her split with Spotify on her podcast deal.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, left, Megyn Kelly, American media personality (Photos: Getty Images)

Archewell Audio, the podcast production company co-founded by Markle and Prince Harry, had signed a lucrative multi-million-dollar contract with Spotify in 2020 but produced only 13 episodes of content over three years before ending the partnership.

“Just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something,” Zimmer also told news platform Semafor in a published interview.

Kelly appeared Tuesday, June 27 on British television personality Dan Wootton’s show on British news channel GB News to bask in the Markle critique.

“It’s wonderful to see that there are just desserts. That these two whiny, lazy losers have outed themselves to the world. The thing that bothers me the most about all of it and the reason I celebrate this news is they don’t want to work hard. That’s been at the heart of their troubles from the beginning,” she continued. “That’s more than half the reason they left the royal family. They didn’t want to do the work. They only wanted all the accolades.”

While Wootton apparently indulged in the celebration with Kelly, the comments backfired on the pair on Twitter.

“These two whiny, lazy losers,” wrote one Twitter user. “That’s not a very nice way to describe Megyn & Dan!”

“Enough with the hate,” another user wrote.

One Twitter user slammed the network while racing to the royal couple’s defense.

“The only reason people pay attention to his talentless channel is because of Meghan. She’s talentless but marry a prince, she’s talentless she’s an actress, she’s talentless she got given numerous awards , she’s talentless they won against the most horrible tabloids papers,” Abbie Akinbohun wrote.