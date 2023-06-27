‘I Have a Responsibility … to Tell the Truth’: Ousted Journalist Don Lemon Calls Out CNN In First Interview Since His Exit, Says He’s Against ‘Platforming Liars and Bigots’

Don Lemon is speaking out for the first time since his shocking departure from CNN after 17 years at the network.

The former news anchor announced that he had been fired from the network in April after being informed by his agent.

Don Lemon speaks following his departure from CNN. (Photo: ABC24 Memphis screenshot / YouTube)

“I am stunned,” wrote Lemon. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” he continued, suggesting that “there are some larger issues at play.”

He went on to thank his colleagues and others he’s worked with at CNN over the years, calling them, “The most talented journalists in the business.”

The 57-year-old journalist recently took a trip to Memphis, Tennessee, for the annual “Freedom Fund” gala hosted by the NAACP. While there he spoke with news outlet ABC24 about his next move following his departure from CNN.

“I’m not gonna force anything,” Lemon said at the 3:30 mark of the interview. “I’m not gonna let other people’s timelines influence me,” he said. “I know people say, ‘I miss you on television. What is your next move?’ I’m figuring that out. I don’t have to be in a rush.”

“I think sometimes people rush to make decisions and they end up making the wrong decisions. They rush into a relationship, and they end up marrying the wrong person,” the author continued. ” They rush into a job, and end up in the wrong house, wrong car. I’m not rushing into anything.”

The journalist also added that he is not “worried” about his future as he plans to spend the summer relaxing with his fiancé, real estate agent Tim Malone, and the couple’s dogs.

“I’m not worried, at all. People are more worried about me than I am about myself. I’m fine,” he said as he looked up to the sky and threw his hands in the air. “Somebody is looking out for me.”

The former host of “Don Lemon Tonight” said he became a journalist by “being curious and asking questions.” However, his departure from CNN came down to reaction over his revealing the “truth” and taking “responsibility.”

“I have a responsibility not only as a journalist but as an American to tell the truth and to abide by the promises of the Constitution. Because the Constitution says a more perfect union, not a perfect union. I’m not a perfect person,” he said. “No one is.”

“I don’t believe in platforming liars and bigots, and insurrectionists and election deniers, and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth, people who are fighting for what’s right, people who are abiding by the Constitution,” he said.

After hearing Lemon’s remarks, fans took to social media to share their belief that he will be back on television sooner than later.

“I suspect he will pop up working on News Nation. That were people with issues go it seems.”

“I miss his show.”

“Glad you’re doing well Don Lemon! Look forward to seeing you when you figure out your next step! Be well!!”

Rumors have been spiraling about the exact cause of Lemon’s firing. He reportedly threatened to write a tell-all about his time working at CNN since 2003. The alleged book will expose his colleagues by shining “a damaging spotlight on execs and anchors whose behavior is WORSE than his.”

Earlier this month, his television nemesis, Chris Licht was fired as Chief Executive after a turbulent year of company layoffs and on-air mishaps. As previously reported, Lemon said 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not “in her prime” during an episode of “CNN This Morning.”

He also had an on-air exchange with another Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, which led to a heated discussion about Black history.