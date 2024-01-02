Don Lemon Fans Miss the Former CNN Anchor’s Drunken On-Air NYE Antics After Noticing Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Tossing Back Shots During Live Broadcast

CNN viewers want that old thing back after welcoming in 2024 without Don Lemon. The former anchor exited the network in April after months of alleged behind-the-scenes issues with colleagues and disastrous on-air comments and spats with guests. His firing came 17 years into his relationship with the news media giant.

But with 2024 newly ushered in, his longtime fans have expressed disappointment with his absence from the annual New Year’s Eve countdown. An X user proved just that when they tweeted, “CNN will crumble for not having Don Lemon on air last night!!!”

Fans say CNN deserves to crumble after welcoming in 2024 without Don Lemon. (Photos: @donlemonofficial/Instagram)

The special was live hosted by longtime journalist Anderson Cooper and Bravo’s Andy Cohen from Times Square in New York City.

Last year, Lemon made headlines for his sauced up and festive demeanor when he took on a correspondent role from New Orleans as the clock wound down on 2022. Months ahead of the 2023 new year marker, CNN then-CEO Chris Licht reportedly banned on-air talent, except for Cooper and Cohen, from consuming alcohol during the live broadcast. The latter hosts were observed taking shots to ring in 2024.

However, clips of Lemon, who was obviously buzzed, making the most of the night live on in infamy across social media. “Last year when Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon (@donlemon) missed the countdown because he was too busy singing Juvenile’s Back Dat Azz up’” posted an X user.

Another wrote, “happy anniversary to this video of don lemon’s last cnn new years eve celebration when he said ‘were they BLACK or were they NEGROS?’ to his cohost on national television.” And a third fan said that “Don lemon getting turnt on live tv during new years is my favorite tradition.”

Don lemon getting turnt on live tv during new years is my favorite tradition https://t.co/txQhtGTFqE — MF TUNE (@Jtunes16) January 1, 2024

The “CNN This Morning” host also ranted about making peace with his haters during the broadcast. “I am who I am. I’m a grown, successful Black man who a lot of people hate because they’re not used to people seeing me, and people like me, in the position that I am. … You can kiss my behind. I do not care. … So all the hate I get? It’s motivation to me. Bring it, I don’t care,” he said.

While his years with the news provider were at times polarizing for viewers, it seems the tide has turned, with many now wistfully holding out hope for his return, though it is highly unlikely. Licht was ousted from CNN two months after he fired Lemon.

This year, in a August interview, the news personality said he felt vindicated by his former boss’ exit. Lemon also revealed he had not supported the network since his termination.