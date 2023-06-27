‘Do I Look Like The Cop That Killed George Floyd?’: Fat Joe Makes Wild Statements While Defending His Use of the N-Word In Resurfaced Clip

Fat Joe is doubling down on his explanation for using the N-word in his everyday language and music.

A resurfaced clip from the rapper’s appearance on Talib Kweli‘s People’s Party podcast back in 2021 appeared online on June 26.

During the video, Kweli noted that Latinos in New York City use the N-word just like many Black people who use the word, and the “Lean Back” rapper responded that he grew up being called the word in his neighborhood.

Fat Joe attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

“Explaining it to people at this point is like, mind-boggling to me, ’cause it’s been like, ‘What’s up Fat Joe? You my n—a!’ since I’m 2 years old,” he said. “And they been tellin’ me ‘my n—a’ out of love, and, I grew up with this vocabulary my whole entire life, and that’s just what it’s always been for me.”

The recording artist, who was born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, went on to ask if he looked like a slave owner.

“If you taking it offensive, then what, do I look like a slave owner to you? Or I look like the cop who killed George Floyd? I gotta think about you, ’cause you obviously know that you just said I’m the most important piece of hip-hop. You obviously know I’m wit Black people all day. I fight for Black people, I fight for Latinos every day of my life.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on to the neck of handcuffed George Floyd for over nine minutes, killing the 46-year-old Black man. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years for murder.

Cartagena added that he thinks people who question his use of the word only want to stir up controversy and said he was shocked that people on social media called him white.

“I just think you wanna spark a conversation,” he said. “People who are on Twitter and the new cancel society who even don’t understand or you wanna spark a conversation.”

Kweli claims the word is commonly used in “New York and even the East Coast,” where communities with large populations of Blacks and Latinos live and grow up together. He added that he considers all Afro-Latinos as Black people, “as far as I’m concerned.”

Speaking for himself, the half-Cuban rapper said most people believe, “Fat Joe is too Spanish for some Black people and too Black for some Spanish people.”

Are we prepared to have the discussion about how we have let Fat Joe get away with saying the n-word for years? — first of all, bitch, … (@thejournalista) September 15, 2021

Fat Joe also declared that he is part of the Black culture, and the artist once spoke about Latinos being Black during an interview on Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” back in 2019.

“Let’s speak about Latinos not being Black,” he said. “Latinos are Black. In Cuba, at one time, there was eight million Cubans. Five million, unfortunately, were slaves. Three million were actual Cubans, and they integrated and had babies. Same thing with Puerto Rico when you go to Loíza. And when you talk about Santeria, that came from the motherland, Africa.”

“Sometimes, Latinos might even identify themselves with African and Black culture more than Black people. This ain’t no crazy thing. Fat Joe ain’t on crack. He know what he talking about. You know what I’m sayin’?”

Fans had mixed reactions to the 52-year-old artist’s use of the word. Some fans said there is no excuse for a non-Black person to use the word, while others, like Kweli, claimed that Latinos are Black.

“Same here no matter the color just wondering how white dudes in long white Ts were able to say it in the south,” wrote one fan. “I was in class and I wanted to smack both the white boy and the black dude. Specially coming from LA, certain things you JUST DONT DO OR SAY. Wearer of Estate.”

“Just depends on where you grew up.”

“He identifies as black & also embraces his Hispanic heritage nothing to see hear move on.”

“Stop trying to separate us!!! Fat Joe is black! The slave ships stopped in Puerto Rico back in the day also!!!!!“

Many have publicly objected to the Latino rapper using the N-word in his music and most recently onstage during his 2022 ‘“Verzuz” battle against Ja Rule. One social media user called him out along with another rapper who also frequently uses the word as well.

“French Montana and Fat Joe a lil too casual with that N word for my taste,” wrote one Twitter user. “And If you’re wondering if ANY non-Black people can say it for any reason #VERZUZ,” they continued with a gif of the gospel singer Marvin Winans singing the “no, no, no, no” bridge in the song “The Question Is.”

French Montana and Fat Joe a lil too casual with that N word for my taste. And If you're wondering if ANY non-Black people can say it for any reason #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/6Y0qlusXPo — Super Nintendo® Chalmers (@OldManChalmers) September 15, 2021

As a part of the culture, Fat Joe was invited to perform at the 2023 BET Awards for their 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute. He performed his hit song with Remy Ma “All The Way Up.”

Remy previously defended the fellow New York rapper’s use of the N-word during an episode of Revolt TV’s dormant show “State of the Culture.” XXL reports she said he embraces Black culture due to growing up in the South Bronx.

“I’ve seen pictures. I know his whole family. This didn’t happen when he decided to become a rapper or [an] artist’ [like] ‘Yeah, I’m gonna use the word n-gga because this sounds cool.’… He’s Black. Like, that’s it.”

Fat Joe and Remy Ma have been friends for more than 20 years under the group Terror Squad. The “Lean Back” rappers earned their first Grammy nomination together in 2004 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.