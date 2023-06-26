‘Not All Medical Emergencies Are Preventable’: Omaha Man Passes Out Moments After Saying Wedding Vows, Dies An Hour Later  

An Omaha woman was widowed within an hour of saying “I do” to the love of her life. Her husband passed out and succumbed to complications connected to a blood clot moments after their wedding vows were complete.

Toraze Davis and Johnnie Mae Dennis Davis were married on June 19, 2023. They chose the date because of its significance to their family. Not only was it the commemoration of Juneteenth, but also the bride’s grandmother’s birthday.

Johnnie Mae Dennis Davis kisses his bride (GoFundMe)

After the nuptials ended and the couple was gathered outside of the Ebenezer Baptist Church to take pictures, Toraze collapsed in front of all of the guests.

Jewel Roberson, Johnnie Mae’s friend, recalled the horrific course of events, saying, “His heart stopped for the first time at 4:35, just an hour after the ceremony had begun.”

“Toraze suffered from a medical event that was not survivable,” Roberson added during an interview with KETV. “In a second. It happened within seconds.”

The groom died after experiencing a blood clot. He was only 48 years old.

There are two types of blood clots that prove to be deadly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE).

Statistics state that each year an estimated 900,000 Americans experience blood clots with 60,000 to 100,000 actually dying as a result of the dangerous irregularity in the blood vessels. Twenty-five percent of the people who die suddenly from blood clots, specifically pulmonary embolisms, have never had a symptom before their demise.

Toraze’s death seemed to be sudden and compounded by two other deaths that happened recently that had already gripped Johnnie Mae with bereavement. According to her friends, she had recently lost someone close and was still mourning the recent death of her father.

The wedding was supposed to be a bright spot after so much grief — and it was for a short while.

Monica Miller, a friend of Johnnie Mae, said, “It was the happiest day of Toraze’s life.”

“I could just see the smile on his face and how happy he was,” she added. “And it’s just his energy. I just knew that he was just, it was a great day for him.”

Miller also works alongside Johnnie Mae, a director at ECO Supportive Living, which organizes events and helps older people and those with disabilities live normal lives.

Now Johnnie Mae is left to pick up the pieces as a widow and now single mother to their two children.

Miller has launched a GoFundMe to help with the unexpected funeral expenses that come after the couple put money out for their wedding ceremony and reception— a reception neither of them attended.

“Both Johnnie Mae & Toraze planned on living the rest of their lives together,” the friend explained while reminding some and sharing with others the generous nature of the newly widowed woman.

She continued, “All our hearts are aching for Mrs. Davis and her children. We are asking that you donate towards the burial expenses for Toraze and money to help the new bride with their children.”

Within three days, the community was able to raise over $20,000 toward these immediate expenses.

The friends have set up a meal train plan to help the family during this time of need. So far, six people have signed up to prepare and deliver either breakfast, lunch, or dinner to the family of three.

Lastly, Johnnie Mae’s employer has set up a donation opportunity at their office.

The organization is asking that people consider donating restaurant gift cards or coupons, donations of household items like cleaning, laundry, and paper products and services that she simply did not expect to have to worry about with her husband in the home.

“She’s been widowed and married in a 10-minute span,” Roberson said. “She’s going to need lawn services. She’s going to need snow removal when the winter comes.”

Her friends also believe this tragedy can be used as a conversation piece to promote health awareness.

“Every second, minute you take it seriously. You try to keep your health together so you can have more happy times and your life won’t get cut short like this,” Tonja Ross, a nurse and friend of Johnnie Mae, said.

“Not all medical emergencies are preventable,” Ross added. “However, some may be. Please learn from this tragedy and try to keep up with you and your family’s health by keeping your doctor updated on any concerns, signs, or symptoms and doing your yearly visits.”