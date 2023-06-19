‘It Wasn’t Always Break Beats and The Cold Crush Brothers’: Rapper Biz Markie’s Wife Gives Touching Tribute, Launches New Foundation on the Second Anniversary of His Death

Two years after the death of rapper, DJ, and human beatbox Biz Markie, the Juice Crew icon’s wife made a touching tribute to him online.

Tara Hall took to Instagram to remember the “Just a Friend” emcee with two endearing tributes.

In the first, she shared a letter to her heavenly love. Hall wrote, “Dear Biz, On this day I want you to know I’ve kept my promise of keeping your legacy alive.”

She shared that she has launched a new nonprofit, Biz Markie’s Just A Friend Foundation, in his honor to help children in the system.

Hall also mentioned that the choice to frame the foundation around children was inspired by Biz’s own challenging childhood. While challenging, she says the system helped him become “the legend” he ultimately became.

“I executive produced your documentary premiering this Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival,” she wrote, adding, “You loved your fans and they are showing me love back. You are STILL so missed!”



The second post was an intimate personal flick of the couple.

Hall remembered, “It wasn’t always break beats and The Cold Crush Brothers. On flights Biz would play some of his other favorites like the theme song of The Jefferson’s or Fleetwood Mac or Elton John. I can still hear him say.. ‘Tara..Listen to this, listen to this!!!!!’”

Many of his pioneering hip-hop comrades hopped in her comments, sending her support.

Jazzy Jeff, Grandmaster Caz, Charlie Mack and others sent a series of crying face emojis.

My uncle passed away 2 years ago. Doesn’t feel right still. Never will. Miss you OG. The world misses the diabolical Biz Markie and I miss my Uncle Mark. Fly high man 🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/AeT5AhD0cP — Syd (@Sydslidepark) June 16, 2023

Representativea from the Universal Hip Hop Museum, which has in its archives Biz’s rhyme notebooks, also sent warm-wishes.

Biz Markie, whose real name is Marcel Theo Hall, died on June 16, 2021, in a Maryland Hospital, succumbing to diabetes-related complications.

Since his death, news about his financial portfolio has rocked the hip-hop community.

According to his longtime DJ and cousin DJ Cool V, the two of them never received royalties from their hit song “Just A Friend” from his 1989 album, “The Biz Never Sleeps.” The song was one of his biggest hits, going platinum and cracking the top 10 on Billboard.

Cool V said, “The sweetness comes in that we were able to perform it for almost 31 years, and now comes the other side of it — we never made money off the record. I still haven’t got paid for that record.”

The DJ said they signed a bad contract, and were never able to reap the benefits of being the hitmakers.

“It trickled down. So, we never made money off the record. But, we made the money off the shows and we had a great performing career,” he added.

“Now it gets back to the bittersweet because every time I hear it, it’s going to remind me of Biz, but it’s also going to remind me of how I can’t make more money off of it. Everybody’s feeding their family off our work and we’ve never made money off that record.”

Stories like this and more are captured in the new documentary about his life, “All Up In The Biz.” Directed by Sacha Jenkins, stars like Nick Cannon, Tracy Morgan, Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe, Daryl McDaniels, Doug E. Fresh, Dapper Dan, Prince Paul, Rakim and Marley Marl share intimate stories about their relationship with one of rap music’s biggest stars.

The documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 17.

In memory of her beloved husband, Hall gave away two tickets to the film, on the anniversary of Markie’s death, for two new followers on the @just.a.friend.foundation Instagram account.