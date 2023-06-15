‘Shaq Be in Everybody Dms’: Fans Give Shaquille O’Neal the Side Eye After He Slides Into Another Woman’s DMs for the Second Time This Month

Shaquille O’Neal has been on a roll all month, and the Internet has been buzzing about his recent interactions with two influencers.

Fans sent the NBA legend a few warnings after he was spotted at dinner with Brittany Renner, a known fitness influencer with ties to several wealthy athletes and rappers, on June 7.

Shaquille O’Neal (Photo: @shaq/Instagram)

A week later, he slid into the DMs of another influencer, Ariana Josephine Cossine, now known as “Home Depot Girl,” after she faced backlash for posting a caption that pointed out she’s too pretty to work at The Home Depot, where she then was employed.

Shaq didn’t ask for her number, but he reportedly did offer her encouraging words, stating, “Don’t read the comments stuff like that will drive u crazy have a great day tell all your boyfriends i said hello lol.”

This time, he slid into the DMs of a rising New Orleans artist named Treety. On June 14, the Neighborhood Talk obtained a screenshot of Shaq’s exchange with the rising bounce rapper.

“That song go hard baby keep that s—t goin,” Shaq wrote to her. She replied, “Omg thank you so much with a crying and pink heart emoji.

It can be inferred that the song Shaq was referencing was Treety’s new single, “Making Love.”

Fans in the outlet’s comments section began sharing their reactions to Shaq’s latest internet interaction with a woman he does not know.

One said, “Shaq is such an amazing person. He reached out to EVERYONE. Regular (home depot girl) to artist. That man has paid for engagement rings, a van for a family just because he could. Respect.”

Another wrote, “Shaq be in everybody dms lol. He just be motivating the girls.”

A few critics were suspicious of Treety sharing their DM exchange, including some who believe, “It’s very weird sharing screen shots of your dms.”

Treety hit back at the negative naysayers in the comments section, where she revealed that she was not the one who shared the screenshot online.

“Everybody in the comments saying why i posted the dm first of all i didn’t post anything i sunt it to my team so of course they was gonna share as they should,” she wrote. “Second it’s Shaquille O’Neal that’s not somebody that dm me everyday 3rd stream making love & find peace within.”

One fan shut down other narratives that Shaq was shooting his shot at Treety, adding that he likely slid into her DM after he was sent her song.

“Shaq don’t want those clappas, he said on a podcast that you can email him your songs and he will respond if it’s fire or not, and if he thinks it’s good he’ll play it when dj’ing. Shaq supports everybody and that’s what’s so genuine about him!”

“Nothing to see here just a black man giving a black woman a compliment love to see it.”

Shaq is a lover of music and a successful platinum-selling artist. In another viral clip, he can be seen visiting a Home Depot store in search of Ariana Cossine. He wore the company’s uniform as he walked around speaking to customers and signing autographs.

The Grammy-nominated rapper even dropped a hot freestyle about his influence and how he gets “global respect” wherever he goes. He ended his rap by shouting out his DJ moniker, DJ Diesel.