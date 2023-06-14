‘The Audacity’: ‘Hostile’ White Woman Barges Into Black Neighbors’ House During Rooftop Gathering and Reportedly Threatens to Call the Police

A white woman barged into the California home of a Black man while he was having a rooftop gathering and reportedly threatened to call the police.

Video of the encounter was shared on TikTok on June 12 and has been viewed more than 436,000 times.

The man, only identified by his TikTok handle @deschwanden, shared the video on the platform with a caption noting that he and his friends were having a small gathering on his rooftop, and the woman walked into his home and threatened to call the police on them.

A white woman broke into the home of a Black man and reportedly threatened to call the police on him. (Photo: @deschwanden / TikTok)

“Me and my friends were having a small rooftop concert,” he wrote. “We notified ALL our surrounding neighbors including her that it would be over by 10. It was not 10. Yet, she thought it was acceptable to trespass on our property and walk through our whole house to get to our rooftop and began to threaten us.”

Desch also noted that the woman threatened to call the police on him and his friends.

“She was extremely hostile,” he continued. “Threatening to call the police etc.”

Video captured the irate woman walking down the stairs and walking through Desch’s home as she threatened to call the “owner” of the home.

“My first Karen,” Desch says as he looks into the camera. “Literally walked into my house.”

The woman, who was wearing a black Nike top and maroon yoga pants with sneakers, admitted that she entered his home and replies, “I know I walked into your house.”

“Amazing,” he notes, prompting the trespasser to respond, “I know. It is amazing. And I’m going to report you to the owner because this is too much.”

The woman claimed that she tried knocking but that her knocks went unheard and referenced a sign that allegedly said, “Entrance. Rooftop third floor.”

“And that is the direction you chose to take this?” the man asks.

“Yep,” she replies. “It is the direction I chose to take.”

The woman got into a silver BMW, and Desch followed her and recorded her license plate number as she drove away.

People reacted on social media to the offensive intrusion with shock and dismay.

TikTok user Emily White wrote, “She went IN THE HOUSE??”

Instagram user Andreia Lourenço referenced 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, the teenager who was shot by a white man for knocking on his door in Kansas City, Missouri, in April. Ralph was picking up his siblings and had the wrong address when he was shot in the head and arm by Andrew Lester.

“I remembered a boy got shot just by knocking a door,” noted Lourenço. “And she did this.”

“Nah, no way this ended with her walking away freely in my house,” replied Instagram user C Cooke. “No. Fcking. Way!”

“Wow the audacity of her,” wrote another Instagram user. “Smfh … we’re too nice.”

Instagram user Tiana Sumserious Mccarter replied, “Should have stood your ground.. that’ll teach em,” a reference to the “stand your ground” defense that could come into play in connection with Lester’s shooting of Yarl.

“Unfortunately, as a Black man I am not sure what he could have done and still been safe himself,” noted Instagram user @astroeconomist. “There is no way he would not have been seen as the aggressor – even in his own damn house.”

Trespassing laws in the state of California are usually charged as misdemeanors and can include up to six months in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.