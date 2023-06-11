‘What Is It?’: Tucker Carlson Is Back and He’s Playing Dumb About the Definition of White Supremacy

Tucker Carlson’s new show “Tucker On Twitter” premiered on June 6, and the second episode featured the fired Fox News anchor spewing the same old racist rhetoric he’s infamous for.

Carlson — who once claimed white supremacy does not exist — asked if white supremacy is about liking white people too much in a 12-minute post captioned, “Ep. 2 Cling to your taboos!”

Tucker Carlson. (Photo: @TuckerCarlson / Twitter)

“White supremacists are America’s new child molesters. We’ve got zero tolerance for white supremacists,” he said. “But what is it? That’s the question. Can anyone in authority actually define white supremacy? What is it? Is white supremacy liking white people too much? If so, that’s gonna put those of us with white children in a pretty tough spot.”

The rant continued with a dog whistle as Carlson asked if Biden’s definition of white supremacy was “trying to expel all nonwhites from America.”

“Or is white supremacy something much more obviously bad, like trying to expel all nonwhites from America and creating some kind of ethnostate? If that’s Joe Biden’s definition, what exactly is the scope of this threat?”

Ep. 2 Cling to your taboos! pic.twitter.com/45AeVdtwOu — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 8, 2023

Responses on Twitter included one from acquitted killer Kyle Rittenhouse, who predicted Twitter would overtake mainstream media. Carlson’s second episode has been viewed more than 4.6 million times.

“Twitter will take over the mainstream media and it’s going to be great to watch it happen.”

“Yeah, just the wild wild west of random opinions,” responded writer Katherine Brodsky. “Someone needs to start making Tucker rebuttal videos,” she added.

Yeah, just the wild wild west of random opinions. — 🚨 Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) June 9, 2023

Twitter owner Elon Musk replied to a post noting that the video surpassed Fox ratings with laughing-crying and fire emojis.

The National Education Association defined the white supremacy culture as “a form of racism centered upon the belief that white people are superior to people of other racial backgrounds and that whites should politically, economically, and socially dominate non-whites.”

The NEA also noted that white supremacy is “often associated with violence perpetrated by the KKK and other white supremacist groups” and “describes a political ideology and systemic oppression that perpetuates and maintains the social, political, historical and/or industrial white domination.”

A white extremist murdered 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo New York last May by opening fire inside a Tops Friendly Market. The 19-year-old killer, Payton Gendron, said that he killed the victims because they were Black. A Colorado man was arrested on May 17 by the FBI for illegally possessing multiple firearms. The FBI said the man planned to create an all-white society in Cotopaxi, Colorado.

The Washington Post reports that Biden called white supremacy “the most dangerous terrorist threat” to America during his commencement speech at Howard University on May 14.

“I don’t have to tell you that progress towards justice often meets ferocious pushback from the oldest and most sinister of forces,” he said. “We know that American history has not always been a fairy tale. From the start, it’s been a constant push-and-pull for more than 240 years between the best of us — the American ideal that we’re all created equal — and the worst of us — the harsh reality that racism has long torn us apart. It’s a battle that’s never really over.”

According to the Department of Justice, there were 10,840 hate crime incidents reported in 2021 by 14,859 law enforcement agencies in the country. The DOJ defines a hate crime as “a crime motivated by bias against race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability.” A hate incident is defined as “Acts of prejudice that are not crimes and do not involve violence, threats, or property damage.”

More than 64 percent of the hate crimes reported in 2021 were based on race, ethnicity and ancestry. At least 28.4 percent of incidents occurred in or near residences/homes while 17. 4 percent occurred on highways, alleys, roads and sidewalks. More than seven percent occurred in schools while six percent happened in parking lots and garages. Three percent happened in restaurants as well as churches, mosques and synagogues.

Thankfully, Carlson may not be able to continue his rants, as it appears he may have violated his contract with Fox after the network reportedly sent him a legal letter notifying him he’d breached his contract settlement.