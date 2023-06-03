Colorado Man Who Allegedly Wanted to Create ‘White Private Community’ with Underground Bunkers and Weapons Training In Colorado Arrested, 11 Guns Seized By FBI

A white supremacist who planned to build a “white private community” was arrested by the FBI in Cotopaxi, Colorado, for illegally possessing firearms. Forty-one-year-old Chad Edward Keith was indicted on May 17 after the FBI seized 11 guns on his 2.6-acre property in Fremont County.

CBS News reports that Keith was charged with possessing firearms prohibited by a person with a previous federal weapons conviction and could face up to 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty back in 2003 to possessing a “destructive device” and received a four-year prison sentence.

Chad Edward Keith wanted to create a “white private community” in Cotopaxi, Colorado. (Photo: CBS News / YouTube screenshot)

According to the complaint, Keith is a “self-avowed Nazi” who planned to create a school that taught children white supremacist ideology. The school would also give children weapons training.

The 13-page federal arrest warrant described Keith’s property as being off the grid and consisting of several underground bunkers. One of the bunkers reportedly has the ability to withstand an electromagnetic blast. The property also included a 10,000-gallon water cistern and a 462-foot-deep well. Keith also bought two properties adjacent to his to utilize for his “anti-Semitic curriculum.”

Keith reportedly told an FBI informant that he wanted to do “hard-core weapons training” as they were shooting guns on Bureau of Land Management land. The informant recorded Keith with both audio and video devices. Keith allegedly “described himself as both a “National Socialist” and a Nazi.” The 41-year-old also told the informant that he had “serious f—king concerns” that he would “absolutely” die for.

The FBI seized several weapons including a .300 Magnum bolt action rifle with no serial number, a Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun, a Savage model 93 R17 17HMR caliber, a Glock 21 .45 caliber, a scoped bolt action rifle with a hand-engraved serial number, a Winchester model 62A, .22 caliber, a Century Arms C308 Sporter, two Rugers — a Ruger 10/22 .22 long rifle and a Ruger Super Redhawk .44 magnum, a Mossberg 590 12-gauge shotgun and a Century Arms WASR-10 7.62x39mm caliber.

The Associated Press reports a Chad Edward Keith was convicted of planting a homemade bomb in a high school in Coushatta, Louisiana. Keith was reportedly a senior at the high school and planted the bomb in the bathroom back in 1999. The bomb went off, but no one was injured. Four additonal bombs were found in the school.

Scott Levin, the Anti-Defamation League Mountain States regional director, released a statement following Keith’s arrest calling the white supremacist’s beliefs “deeply concerning” and “dangerous.”