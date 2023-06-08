‘That KARMA was Quick’: Ousted CNN Host Don Lemon Reportedly Not Returning to CNN Following Chris Licht’s Exit

Former CNN host Don Lemon will reportedly not be returning to CNN despite the departure of his television nemesis, Chris Licht.

Back in April, the primetime news anchor was fired after dedicating 17 years to the network as the host of “Don Lemon Tonight” and co-host of “CNN This Morning” with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

Don Lemon arrives for the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on April 26, 2023. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Now Licht himself has stepped down as CEO due to the fallout of Lemon’s public firing, doubt about his leadership, low show ratings and more.

Details about Licht’s leadership were explored in a lengthy report from the Atlantic including his efforts to restore the company’s esteemed reputation and his town hall meeting with Donald Trump.

Related: Ousted CNN Host Don Lemon Reportedly Plans to Expose Network Execs and Anchors In Tell-All Book Weeks After He Was Terminated

Licht’s recent exit has prompted fans and viewers to question if Lemon will return in light of his absence. However, a source told The New York Post that it’s very unlikely that Lemon will, stating, “I don’t see any scenario.”

Another source told Radar Online that he has spent the past few weeks “laughing at Chris’ mounting failures,” therefore his resignation was the cherry on top.

Fans on Twitter seemed less shocked about the news of Licht’s firing, as many began advocating for Lemon’s return to television sooner than later.

“Let’s now get him back on air.

“BRING BACK DON LEMON!!!

“That KARMA was quick.”

One individual referred to Lemon’s drunken antics during his New Year’s Eve hosting and tweeted, “I know Don Lemon hit the ‘pop pop’ in his mansion this morning after seeing the Chris Licht news.”

In response, another said, “Maybe they’ll hire him back? I mean, if he’ll accept it.”

Maybe they'll hire him back? I mean, if he'll accept it — Matthew (@itsflawless19) June 7, 2023

Lemon and Licht appear to have had a working-only relationship and their conflict reportedly stemmed from various interactions over Licht’s tenure.

Licht left CNN on June 7 after just one year as the network’s boss. He allegedly hated the outfit Lemon wore on his first day hosting “CNN This Morning.” He also wasn’t fond of the 57-year-old describing presidential candidate Nikki Haley as someone not “in her prime.”

For his actions, Lemon was put on a short leave and Licht shut down his attempt to do “damage control” after criticism and backlash from viewers and fans online.

Lemon said he was completely blindsided after CNN infamously let him on April 24. After hearing the news, the anchor announced his departure from the network on Twitter, noting how shocked he was by their decision.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” wrote Lemon. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

Last month, Radar Online reported that the devoted journalist had plans to write a tell-all about his time at CNN, where he would “reveal where the bodies are buried.”