‘I Thought It Could Have Been Better’: Chris Tucker Says He Regrets Doing ‘Rush Hour 3,’ Claims ‘Everyone’ Was Telling Him How to Be Funny

If Chris Tucker could boot one film from his résumé he says it would be “Rush Hour 3.”

The third installment of the buddy detective series came out in 2007, seeing Tucker reprise his role as Los Angeles Police Department Detective James Carter and Jackie Chan as Hong Kong Chief Inspector Lee.

The first two films, respectively, debuted in 1998 and 2001. Together, the three movies made more than $600 million at the global box office.

But when it comes to serving up laughs, the comedian likes to have a sense of control over his contributions to projects. “I thought it could have been better,” he said about the film during a recent appearance on “The Big Tigger Morning Show.”

Chris Tucker. (Photo: @christucker/Instagram)

He explained, “First of all, they wouldn’t really let me do my thing, you know, ‘cause the first one I did my thing, and, you know, I knew what to do. But when you start making a lot of money, everybody wanna do what they wanna do, and they give me the script like, ‘Here, here’s how you be funny.’ I’m like, “Ah man, y’all done messed this whole thing up.'”

Last year, while attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Chan confirmed that discussions about a fourth “Rush Hour” film had begun. Tucker told Tigger that he is open to teaming back up with the martial artist, but there is one caveat.

“If we do another one, I’m getting back, I’m gon’ control it all; well, not control, but get the team together to make it go right, to make it back to the first one,” he said.

Watched Rush Hour. This movie is kino pic.twitter.com/uiCEaiDQvJ — Dr. Brownies 🇬🇷 (@Dr_Brownies) March 18, 2023

The former Def Jam comic’s current project, “Air,” flexes his dramatic acting chops with a hint of humor. In the flick, he portrays Howard White.

White is a Nike executive who serves as vice president of the multi-billion-dollar Jordan brand. The film recounts how the basketball great and Nike rose to unprecedented levels of success after partnering in 1984.

“I wrote all my parts,” said Tucker about his role. “This movie ‘Air,’ this is the type of stuff I want to do. This is the type of stuff I’m into.”

He continued, “These types of movies have so many elements in it and going forward, I want to do movies that’s never been done before. Different types of movies and movies that I can learn from and other people can learn from.”

“Air” also stars Ben Affleck, who pulls double-duty as the film’s director, Viola Davis, who was handpicked by Jordan to portray his mother, Matt Damon, Marlon Wayans, and a host of other talented actors.