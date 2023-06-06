‘He Would Have Preferred If I Got Rid of the Baby’: I Found Out My Boyfriend Is Not the Father of My 2-Year-Old Child. I’m Torn About Telling the Biological Father Or Going Straight to Child Support Court.

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

I had been dating two guys, one for about a year and another for about two months. My long-term situationship was getting old, plus we were only good with each other for one thing … pleasure. I desired something more meaningful and thankfully the guy I began dating was talking about something serious. My ex tried to convince me to stay, claiming it was the perfect arrangement and that we could work through my feelings, but I knew deep down it was best to break it off.

Stock Photo: Getty Images/FatCamera

I committed myself to my Mr. Right, and our relationship was going well. However, around four months into the relationship, I discovered that I was pregnant. Initially, I was devastated because I wasn’t entirely sure if the baby was from my ex-lover or my current boyfriend. The timing of when I last had sex with my ex was during a less fertile period of my cycle. I informed my ex about the pregnancy and assured him it wasn’t his. He expressed relief and honestly told me he would have preferred if I had got rid of the baby. It made me grateful that I had ended things with him.

Around nine months into the pregnancy, I decided to be honest with my boyfriend and share my initial concerns about paternity, although I was almost certain the baby was his. By this point, we were deeply in love, and he seemed unfazed. He reassured me that we could work through anything and that he would stand by my side, no matter what. I believed him. Our son was born, and we were overjoyed.

Our relationship was blissful and seemed perfect.

However, about a year and a half later, my boyfriend’s mother began making comments about our son’s features, expressing doubts about his resemblance to their family.

I could sense that my boyfriend wanted to address these concerns without directly asking me for a paternity test. To bring peace of mind and silence the outside voices, we decided to conduct a paternity test, which revealed that my ex was indeed the father. I was devastated by the news, but my boyfriend remained resolute that we could overcome it. Sadly, not even half a year later, close to our son’s second birthday, he decided to end the relationship due to this matter.

The breakup was amicable but deeply saddening for both of us. It was something he couldn’t handle, and he was honest about it. Now that my relationship is over, I’m unsure of what to do regarding my ex. He was so adamant about not being ready for a child then and we haven’t spoken since I convinced him the child wasn’t his. Now, he has moved on and has a child with his new girlfriend. I want to protect my son and my sanity, but I will need support.

Should I inform him that the child is his or should I pursue child support through the legal system?

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.