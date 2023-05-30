‘He Thought He Was Untouchable’: White New York Man Randomly Snatches Wig Off Black Musician’s Head While She Walked Down Street and Refuses to Apologize

A New York man was caught smirking in a viral video after an up-and-coming Black musician and influencer claimed he violated her.

Lizzy Ash’s latest video on social media sparked outrage when she told her followers that she was assaulted by an unknown white male on Saturday evening. She explained that the white man snatched a green wig off of her head and kept walking like nothing happened. She then went to confront the man, but he appeared to be intoxicated and laughed at her in distress as if it were a joke.

(Left) White male laughing as friends urged him to apologize; (right) Lizzy Ash promoting a brand from one of her sponsors. (Photo: @lizzyashmusic/Instagram screenshot)

She repeatedly asked him, “For what reason did you take my wig off?”

The white male laughed and kept walking away.

Then she asked, “Because what made you think that was a good thing to do?”

His friends urged him to apologize, and he responded “For what?

The video received 96,000 views on Instagram and over 503,100 views on TikTok. She explained in the string of videos that the attack was unwarranted and that she felt a pain in her neck as the man was trying to snatch the wig off. Lizzy Ash appears in other variations of green hair as a signature style in her videos.



Lizzy Ash posted the video with a long caption on Instagram that read, “Somebody get your mans!!! This man thought it was a good idea to snatch my wig off in the middle of the street and keep walking. THIS IS WILD TO ME. He doesn’t even see how he’s wrong or have the b*** to say sorry. He’s not right when I was minding my own business this is crazy to me!! Upset Now but deleting later! Keeping it transparent NY is Wild man.”

Social media users left comments under the post to suggest that Lizzy Ash should file a report with the local police department because she was assaulted.

Another user wrote,” He thought he was untouchable bc he’s a lawyer and thinks he has the connects.”

Instagram and TikTok users also called for the man to be fired after his identity and occupation were discovered. However, the Atlanta Black Star has not independently confirmed his identity.

“You have my full support, Lizzy. U need him fired from his job, and U need him charged with battery or assault or something. Let us know when we are rallying the troops and what you need,” a user wrote in her Instagram comments.

Representatives for Leader Berkon Coalo & Silverstein LLP in New York confirmed that one of its attorneys was caught in a video acting inappropriately. The law firm released a statement on its Linkedin page on Tuesday morning.

“We have been made aware of a video of a non-work related incident involving one of our associates circulating on social media. We take seriously any inappropriate behavior by any employee, whether inside or outside the workplace. This associate is no longer with the Firm,” the statement read.

There are still no updates on whether the man was charged with assault.

Lizzy Ash thanked viewers for their help and said she filed a police report in her latest video she posted on TikTok to update concerned people on the situation.

“I don’t know what’s next,” she said.