‘Where’s the Lie?’: Twitter Resurfaces Dave Chappelle’s Clayton Bigsby Character After ‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro’s Vents About Black and Hispanic People with White Supremacist Views

Ana Navarro’s comments on “The View” are stirring up some debate online about the workings of white supremacy in America, especially as it relates to radicals who subscribe to white supremacist ideologies as a basis for committing mass shootings and killings.

On Monday, while speaking about Saturday’s mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, Navarro said, “We all have to remember, the head of the Proud Boys, his name is Enrique Tarrio.

Ana Navarro on The View (left) and Comedian Dave Chappelle playing Clayton Bigsby on Dave Chappelle Show (right)

The Proud Boys is a white nationalist group,” Navarro said. “Look, being Hispanic or being Black or being anything does not make you immune from being racist, from being radicalized, from being a white supremacist, from being evil, from being homicidal, and we are seeing it over and over again.”

WHERE IS THE LIE?



The former leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, convicted last week of seditious conspiracy, is Afro-Latino.



Having Hispanic blood or Black blood does not mean you cannot fancy yourself a white-nationalist, and spread hate. https://t.co/xM2c9eVxqQ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 8, 2023

The shooter, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, took the lives of eight people and injured several more at an outlet mall before a cop fatally shot Garcia.

Investigators are looking into one of Garcia’s social media accounts where he spewed extremist beliefs about women, Jews, and racial minorities and also shared posts about his struggles with mental health. While the investigation is still in its early stages, officials are checking if Garcia was motivated by white supremacist or neo-Nazi beliefs.

Co-host Sunny Hostin responded to Navarro, remarking that while the shooter’s ethnicity is “bizarre” in this case, he also identified as white.

“But this shooter who happened to be Hispanic and Latino, which is bizarre to me, had a white supremacy moniker on him,” Hostin said. “So [FBI Director] Christopher Wray, these are not my words, so people don’t start with the ‘I’m a race baiter crap.’ Christopher Wray said that the biggest threat to our democracy is white supremacy and domestic terrorism. He testified before Congress,” Hostin said.

In response to Navarro’s comments, one user on Twitter posted a meme of Dave Chappelle from his well-known Clayton Bigsby skit on the “Dave Chappelle Show,” where the comedian plays an old, blind Black man living in an all-white, backwoods community who claims to be white and dislikes minorities. The skit is a parody that speaks to some Black Americans who showcase an inability to own their identities as Black people and assimilate into white culture as a result.

As for other reactions, some people support Navarro’s viewpoint, saying it’s possible for people of color to own white supremacist views. Others said she missed the mark entirely, with some claiming the Proud Boys aren’t a white supremacist group but instead are a nationalist organization that values constitutional rights in America.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, some members of the Proud Boys “espouse white supremacist and antisemitic ideologies and/or engage with white supremacist groups.”

You think it's possible for a black person to be a white supremacist. 🤦‍♀️



Did you miss the word white in the description?



Can't believe you have a job on TV. — Melanie (@Imagecaptured) May 8, 2023

Let me help ya'll out here. Ana Navarro was speaking about a fact that a latino man is the head of a White Supremacist group. I have seen a black girl who wanted to join the KKK. These people do exist, probably not many but they are out there. It doesn't make sense but it is fact — CatLadyBoot (@CatLadyBoot) May 8, 2023

The proud boys were never about "white supremacists" they were about male bonding & traditional American values per their talking points. It's why their group was made up of all races.



The media (like you) is the one falsely spreading that they were white supremacists. — Beyond Deception (@BeyondDeception) May 9, 2023

There have been other instances where people who aren’t white alone have killed Black people out of bigoted motivations.

George Zimmerman was acquitted of murdering Trayvon Martin in 2012 despite the indications of the shooting being a racially-motivated crime.

Martin was walking through a gated community where his father’s fiancée lived at the time when Zimmerman spotted him while driving through the neighborhood. He called police to report a suspicious person and described Martin as a guy who “looked like he is up to no good or he is on drugs or something” on the phone with a dispatcher.

Zimmerman followed Martin and shot him and was later acquitted by a jury of the second-degree murder charge he faced after claiming self-defense.