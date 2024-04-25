‘Who Got a Problem with My Child?’: Michigan Mother Allegedly Pepper Sprays 13 Students Outside Middle School Who She Believed Were Bullying Her Daughter

A Detroit, Michigan, mother is accused of pepper-spraying a group of middle schoolers she believed were bullying her daughter.

In a video obtained by WDIV, the mother could be heard confronting the University Prep Middle School students as they were playing outside last Friday.

“Anybody else who got a problem with my child … let me know right now,” the mother said.

A Detroit mother is accused of pepper-spraying 13 kids she believed were bullying her daughter. (Photo: WDIV/YouTube screenshot)

According to the outlet, after a teacher informed the parent that she could not be in the area, she started to walk away. Seconds later, the children following her began to scurry away.

In total, she allegedly sprayed 13 students. Before the incident, the mother went inside the school but was not satisfied with the response from officials.

First responders were called to the scene to assist the children. Parent Shanae Sack told the outlet that the confrontation had harmed the victims.

“It wasn’t an actual school shooting, but my emotions can’t tell the difference,” said Sack, whose 11-year-old son was sprayed. “These are nine, 10, 11-year-olds and they’re traumatized from this event.”

Detroit police have launched an investigation into the incident. It’s unclear if the mother is facing any charges.

Family members barging on school property to settle scores has been a safety concern for parents and staff.

Similarly, another Michigan woman was jailed after officials say she helped her granddaughter jump another student in the school bathroom at McMonagle Elementary School on April 18.

School officials say the grandmother “managed to circumvent security protocols and gained unauthorized access to school premises”. Police allege that the suspect held the student down while the girl punched the other student several times.

Another incident where a parent made headlines for defending their child is a New Jersey father caught on camera having a heated confrontation with students. The man, identified as 38-year-old Aaron Thomas, was demanding a teen to apologize to his daughter. At one point, he threatened to “slap fire” out of them. Thomas was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

“As a father, I can understand exactly what he’s saying, what he’s doing,” Ed Rosas told local news. “But also, as a father of a child that’s in the schools, to have a stranger come in to do what he did is also wrong.”