‘Out Here Still Sounding Like 1996 In 2023’: Kevon Edmonds Impresses Fans with Vocal Skills In New Video After Lizzo Asks ‘What’s After 7?’

It appears After 7 singer Kevon Edmonds found an opportunity to showcase his vocals on social media, and fans are more than thrilled.

Edmonds proved he still has the chops by singing one of the R&B group’s biggest hits from the 1990s, “Ready Or Not,” after catching wind of Lizzo’s recent Instagram post.

The “Too Late” singer shared a photo of herself wearing the black Chanel gown she wore to the Met Gala earlier this week.

“What’s after 7?” Lizzo wrote for her caption. Edmonds then shared a video on Instagram and Twitter, where he began with, “I’m sorry, Lizzo. Did you say, ‘What’s after 7?’ ” before singing the slow jam a cappella.

After 7 singer Kevon Edmonds serenades Lizzo on Twitter. (Photo: @After7Music/Twitter)

“@lizzo This is After 7. love you, have an amazing time at the #metgala. After7Music #KevonEdmonds,” he captioned the post on Twitter.

“Now that is After 7,” he said at the end of the video.

Edmond’s a cappella performance was shared on TheYBF’s Instagram page, where fans in the comments section praised the 65-year-old singer and his vocal skills.

“It’s the vibrato for me…and the higher than a tenor range second.”

“Okkkkkkkk! You BETTA sang!”

Meanwhile, a few jokesters zoomed in on Edmonds’ old-school hairdo in the video.

One said, “This Otis Williams ‘Mama tell him it don’t wash out’ hair is sending me. “But Kevon’s voice is one of a kind!!!”

“He still got the pipes but baby that hair piece singing it’s own tun !” wrote a second individual. A third joked, “Dude got that Jermaine Jackson on.”

“All crochet hair aside, Kevon still got the vocals,” noted another. “Out here still sounding like 1996 in 2023 is a blessing.”

Another social media user said, “Aye @babyface come get this hair off your brother head STAT! The vocals are crisp though.”

Edmonds is also the big brother of legendary singer and music producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

After 7 was founded in 1988 in Edmonds’ hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana, and included his brother Melvin Edmonds and his friend Keith Mitchell. The iconic group was nominated for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 33rd-Annual Grammy Awards for their single “Can’t Stop.” Melvin Edmonds passed away in May 2019.