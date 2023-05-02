‘Put Some Respeck on That Man Name’: Bobby Brown Fans Are Amazed at His Dance Moves on Stage Weeks After the Singer Pulled Out of Two New Edition Concerts

New Edition’s 40th-anniversary tour wrapped up last week, and Bobby Brown made sure to give audiences one stellar closing performance for the “The Legacy Tour.”

A fan captured video footage of the R&B legend and his group members Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivens, Ricky Bell, and Johnny Gill performing on stage at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 28.

While the beloved band of brothers appeared to have hypnotized the crowd with their synchronous dance moves and vocals, it was Brown who was the talk of the town.

In the clips uploaded by Instagram user @hiphopalise, the 54-year-old can be seen singing several of popular hit songs like his song, “My Prerogative” and New Edition’s “Mr. Telephone Man.”

Bobby Brown’s dance moves amaze fans weeks after the singer pulled out of two shows for the ‘Legacy Tour.’ (Photo: @Kingbobbybrown/Instagram)

Though many videos were shared on her page, it was the clip of Brown hitting a one, two-step while the crowd chanted “Go, Bobby” that received major notice.

During the 25-second tape, he sported a long black T-shirt with a red bedazzled leather jacket overtop and red glistening pants. Brown pulled the entire look together with a red bottom hat and a gold necklace.

Before Brown exited the stage, a smile can be seen appearing across his face as he jokingly flagged the crowd.

Several fans swarmed @hiphopalise’s comments section, noting how great it is to see the singing veteran seemingly in good spirits.

“This video makes me so happy. Get it, Bobby!!!”

“Put some respeck on that man name”



“There are many men in their 50’s who can’t even handle a 2 step. I give Bobby his props. He’s been through a LOT!!”

“Bobby lettin them know what he can do! Go Bobby!”

The Legacy Tour wraps up today in Tampa, Florida!! 😢❤️



Through all the ups and downs of tour life, New Edition has delivered! Keith Sweat, GUY and Tank has also given us amazing performances on this tour. Wishing everyone a great finale tonight!



🎥: @OriginalBBD pic.twitter.com/l7V1NNJ3Ei — New Edition Live (@NewEditionLive) April 30, 2023

Just a few weeks ago, Brown bowed out of two performances with New Edition in Houston and Dallas due to “exhaustion,” according to his attorney, Christopher Brown.

In a statement obtained by All Hip Hop, Brown apologized to his “Texas fans” for his absence while hyping up his return. He said, “You will get the best of me and my New Edition brothers.”

The “Legacy Tour” kicked off on March 9 with special guests like Keith Sweat and singing trio Guy. “When We” vocalist Tank also joined the men on the tour as a surprise guest.

Though the tour has come to an end, it appeared that it was a great experience for those who attended and for the iconic artists as well.