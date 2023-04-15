‘Let Us Not Forget the Youngest Chanel Bride’: Aoki Lee Simmons Responds to Outrage After Noticing Her Mom’s Absence In Karl Lagerfeld’s Tribute Cover

Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, has given her mom “flowers on flowers” while seemingly throwing shade at a high-end magazine within one post.

In a recent Instagram upload, the 20-year-old praised her mother hours after Vogue Magazine dropped its newest cover honoring the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Aoki Lee Simmons shares a photo of her mother Kimora Lee Simmons and Karl Lagerfeld. (Photo: @aokileesimmons/Instagram.)

Lagerfeld, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019, was responsible for helping Simmons launch her modeling career after Chanel signed her at the age of 13.

The Baby Phat founder worked closely under Lagerfeld, who was the designer for the luxurious brand at the time.

In Vogue’s celebratory post, the outlet noted that the models on the cover, which included Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, and more, were who “Lagerfeld loved most.” But many noticed Simmons was nowhere in sight.

This post appeared to have triggered the Harvard University student to share several photos of her supermodel mother, with Lagerfeld writing, “Let us not forget the youngest Chanel bride.”

Aoki continued to shine a light on Simmons’ impact on the fashion industry, “Karl muse and his ‘face of the 21st century’ at age 13, straight from the suburbs of St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of a single mother and first gen immigrant, the maker of the wayyy @kimoraleesimmons I’m always so proud of you mom!”

In 1989, her mother walked in the “Chanel Haute Couture Show” and closed the show as the beloved “Bride.” This major honor was gifted by Lagerfeld and given to the “it models,” per Brides.com.

Aoki penned another message in the comment section, writing, “flowers on flowers! Throwing flowers! @kimoraleesimmons”

Simmons shared her daughter’s post to her Instagram page, along with photos of her excursions as a young model and of herself with Lagerfeld.

The 47-year-old model and fashion icon simply put a white heart as her caption.

In the Chanel Haute Couture 1989 show, Kimora Lee was given the privilege to close the show as “The Bride”. Which is a huge deal for models then and now. She continued on walking for shows like Emmanuel Ungaro, YSL, Anna Sui, Fendi, and Karl’s namesake brand. pic.twitter.com/ukwKYjCcxk — ✿✿✿ (@dolls4prada) April 9, 2023

While Vogue has not stated why they didn’t include the model-turned-designer, several fans expressed their outrage about her exclusion from the cover. One said, “I will say…… where was Kimora for that cover? If we’re talking Chanel/Karl girls… she was the one!!”

Meanwhile, many under Simmons’ post continued to give the icon her well-deserved props for her impact on the fashion industry.

“Yass remind the people! You’ve always been the doll”

“You should have also been on the cover, kween!

“The original Chanel muse”

Referring to Aoki’s post, one fan said, “Yes. Go hard for your mom. She’s a legend”

Vogue’s May issue dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld pic.twitter.com/YElRhUCay5 — andriana シ (@MUGLERMIND) April 11, 2023

Supermodel Devon Aoki, who was featured on Vogue’s cover, also commented, calling Simmons, “The most beautiful muse of all muses love you babe.”

Aoki seemingly followed in her mother’s footsteps and has walked in several fashion shows. She previously hit back at critics for pursuing a model career while working on her college degree.

In addition to Aoki, whose father is Russell Simmons, the model has four more biological children: 23-year-old Ming Lee Simmons, who also is a daughter of Russell Simmons; 13-year-old Kenzo Lee Hounsou, whom she shares with actor Djimon Hounsou; and 8-year-old Wolf Lee Leissner, whom Simmons shares with investment banker and estranged husband Tim Leissner.

Simmons also has a 13-year-old son she adopted in 2020.