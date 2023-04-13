‘Somebody Come Help My Boy for Real’: Mike Tyson Almost Down for the Count After Wiz Khalifa Teaches Him How to Do a ‘Kush-Up’

Mike Tyson may be unstoppable in the boxing ring, but Wiz Khalifa definitely has him beat when it comes to smoking weed.

Khalifa was the latest guest on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” with co-host DJ Whoo Kid, and shared a comical clip of him and Tyson attempting a difficult Mary Jane exercise together on his Instagram page.

(Left) Mike Tyson and (Right) Wiz Khalifa. (Photos: @wizkhalifa/Instagram; @miketyson/Instagram)

In the clip, viewers can hear a producer on the podcast ask the Taylor Gang leader to show Tyson how to do a kush-up, in which the rapper suggested Tyson already knew how to do it.

However, it looked as if the boxer needed a reminder.

“It’s when you do 10 puffs, and don’t exhale,” Khalifa said to the confused-looking boxer.

A kush-up involves a smoker inhaling weed 10 times while also doing push-ups before finally blowing it out.

Tyson began to follow his guest’s instructions to keep the smoke in his mouth per puff, but only made it to two inhales before he began uncontrollably coughing.

“That was two, that was two, you know. So, we’ll work on the kush-ups,” the 35-year-old artist told the boxing champ.

Wiz Khalifa catches Mike Tyson slipping as he chokes doing kush-ups 😂https://t.co/mvn4vdjqE3



🎥: @hotboxinpodcast pic.twitter.com/Ib32FTjoMY — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 10, 2023

“Thank you,” Tyson replied while attempting to catch his breath. He then pleaded, “Oh God, help me.”

Khalifa’s video received over four million plays with over 4,000 comments from fans who were amused by the entire interaction.

“get him some water”



“na I’m crying lol that s–t ain’t for everybody”



“Iron Mike turned into an old grandma at the end there”



Khalifa also found amusement in their interaction as well, writing, “SMOKIN WIT CHAMP” for his caption, followed by, “Somebody come help my boy for real” under the post.

The kush-up challenge was created by rapper Gillie Da Kid and went viral at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. While several rappers such as G Herbo, Jim Jones, Khalifa, Juicy J and more accepted it, it was Snoop Dogg who was crowned the kush-up challenge champ.

Not only did the Doggfather inhale 10 puffs without a single cough or break, he also added an extra five onto the challenge “just because.”

“G S–t,” he said. “I’m a real G. Who’s up next? Challenge accepted, challenge done.”

The 51-year-old recently revealed his new venture into the weed industry where his company called Death Row Cannabis will sell pre-rolls and packaged marijuana.

Snoop Dogg and Khalifa even collaborated on a song together titled “Kush Ups,” which was released in 2016.