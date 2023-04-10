‘I’m Just So Happy for Her!’: Florida Mother Wins $2 Million on Last Lottery Scratch-off Ticket In Store After Using Life Savings for Daughter’s Breast Cancer Treatment

A mother in Lakeland, Florida, won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket a day after her daughter completed breast cancer treatment.

Geraldine Gimblet used her life savings to help her daughter fight the life-threatening disease.

Geraldine Gimblet (middle) collecting her winnings with her daughter and granddaughter (Photo: Screenshot from Florida Lottery official Twitter account.)

“The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer,” said Gimlet’s daughter to Florida Lottery Officials. “My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. I’m just so happy for her!”

According to Florida Lottery Officials, she purchased the $10 ticket at Pipkin Road Beverage Castle in Lakeland. Gimblet said that the store clerk couldn’t initially find the specific ticket she wanted to purchase.

“At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best. He found the last one,” Gimblet said to lottery officials.

Gimblet was accompanied by her daughter and granddaughter on April 7 to claim her prize. It was reported by lottery officials that Gimblet’s daughter started crying when they asked her what winning the money meant to their family.

The family’s 260-mile road trip was well worth it. Gimblet chose to take the lump sum payment of $1.6 million, according to lottery officials.

The win was so inspiring that the Florida Lottery chief of staff Reggie Dixon heard about it and came downstairs of the lottery office to celebrate Gimblet’s winnings.

Twitter reactions expressed the joy that people had for Gimblet’s lottery winnings but questioned the state of the American health-care system.

“This a touching story, but no one should have to spend their life savings on cancer treatment. Healthcare should be free at the point of service or at least rapidly reduced. Way too many people go bankrupt because they get sick. That needs to change,” wrote Zach Perron.

Another comment read, “I mean it’s great, but you know what would’ve been truly amazing? If she didn’t have to spend her life savings to save her daughters life. Extortion.”

This is a great example of a dystopian event promoted as a feel-good story.



No one should ever, ever spend their life savings on cancer treatment.



We should all be ashamed of our healthcare system in this country, not celebrating the one time it worked out due to gambling. — Mark Matson (@mark_matson) April 8, 2023

The Gimblet family didn’t publicly share their plans for the winnings. They also didn’t comment on the cost of the cancer treatment or state how much money in total was saved.