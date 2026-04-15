‘Can’t Believe You Are Doing This!’: Black Businessman Accused of Trespassing at His Own Store Tasered By Houston Cop

A video going viral on social media shows a Texas police officer tasering a Black man for allegedly trespassing inside a successful business he co-founded more than a decade ago.

Marcus Bowser, co-founder of She’s Happy Hair — a popular hair extension business catering to Black women with several locations across Texas — was livestreaming Monday when a Houston police officer shocked him with a taser, claiming he had seen an affidavit stating Bowser was no longer the owner of the business.

However, Bowser — who is still listed as co-owner in court documents and tax records — said he had called police for help after store employees blocked him from entering the location.

Marcus Bowser, co-owner of one of the most popular hair extension companies in the country, catering to Black women, was tasered and handcuffed by a Houston cop after he was accused of trespassing inside his own business. (Photos: @marcusbowerstv/Instagram)

Instead, he ended up being tasered, handcuffed, and forced to sit in the back of a patrol car for an hour.

“I can’t believe you are doing this,” Bowser said in the video.

It remains unclear whether there is an active trespass affidavit barring Bowser from the property. Despite police claims, they have yet to produce the document to Bowser or the media.

What is clear is that the incident stems from an ongoing legal feud dating back to 2024, when Warren Broadnax, who co-founded the business with Bowser, filed a lawsuit accusing him of stealing thousands of dollars from the company.

Bowser responded with a countersuit earlier this year, accusing Broadnax of the same, according to Harris County court records.

In December, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Bowser, forbidding him from entering one of the business locations — one of several such orders issued since the lawsuit was filed in November 2024.

However, that order expired in January, and there is no record of a new one being issued. In Texas, temporary restraining orders generally expire after 14 days.

Harris County online court records show the case is far from resolved. Bowser and Broadnax were both deposed on April 8, which typically indicates that a trial is still several months away.

Watch the video below.

From Friends to Foes

Bowser and Broadnax, who both grew up in poverty in Houston and met while serving in the U.S. Navy, launched the business in 2012, investing $900 by selling hair from the trunks of their cars, according to a 2019 Voyage Houston profile.

Today, She’s Happy Hair is a multi-million-dollar company with five locations throughout Texas — three in Houston, one in Dallas, and one in Arlington — according to the company’s website, which still lists Bowser as co-founder.

The company’s mission statement says the two founders saw a lack of businesses catering to Black women that “provide the highest quality hair products at affordable prices.”

She’s Happy Hair boasts more than 220,000 followers on Facebook, where it calls itself the “#1 Virgin Hair Supplier in the US,” and another 235,000 on Instagram.

The company appeared to thrive in its early years, with media features celebrating both men as successful young entrepreneurs.

However, Broadnax’s lawsuit, filed in November 2024 and amended in February 2026, alleges Bowser transferred $90,000 from company funds into his personal bank account over five days in October 2024.

“Defendant’s unlawful withdrawals of $90,000 in October 2024 sent the company into a tailspin, leaving it unable to order inventory, maintain operations, or meet payroll obligations,” the complaint states.

It also accuses Bowser of using the company credit card for personal expenses and “funding his personal business ventures.”

The suit further claims Bowser acted aggressively and threatened Broadnax and other employees, forcing store closures that hurt revenue.

Bowser denies all allegations in his counterclaim and accuses Broadnax of similar misconduct.

“Broadnax has made numerous improper expenditures for himself and others, issued improper disbursements, restricted access to meetings and company data, and engaged in extreme nepotism by hiring family members,” the counterclaim states.

‘I Was Wrongfully Tased’

Court filings include conflicting employee statements about which co-owner is at fault.

One employee’s sworn statement from Jan. 7 accuses Bowser of intimidating workers and disrupting business operations, describing Broadnax as creating a “safe and professional work environment.”

But the mother of another employee signed an affidavit claiming Broadnax told employees to “exaggerate or fabricate incidents” involving Bowser.

Until now, police had not been involved in the company’s bitter dispute.

“You saw the video,” Bowser said during an interview on “The Isiah Factor.” “I feel I was wrongfully tased. I’m glad it was livestreamed, and I’m blessed he didn’t pull his gun — that it was just the Taser this time.”

Bowser added that when he requested a supervisor, the sergeant arrived and “actually listened to both sides,” unlike the officer who fired the Taser.

“Imagine… growing up off Martin Luther King, joining the military, graduating college with a business degree, building a brand from the ground up — go from $800 to 9 figures in sales, create jobs and opportunities across the U.S. – only to face internal disputes, and escalation beyond the boardroom,” Bowser said in the caption of his Instagram video.