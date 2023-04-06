‘It Was a Headache’: SWV Says ‘Getting Paid’ and ‘Going Home’ Were the Highlights of Filming with Xscape on ‘The Queens of R&B’

SWV spoke out about filming the six-part documentary series “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B,” and the trio did not have nice things to say about the experience.

SWV and Xscape. (Photos: @officialswv/Instagram, @officialxscape/Instagram)

The “Weak” singers — Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Tamara Johnson-George and Cheryl “Coko” Gamble — appear in the Bravo series with fellow R&B singers Tamika Scott, LaTocha Scott, Kandi Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Harris of Xscape.

SWV infamously battled Xscape at the 2021 “Verzuz” faceoff, where they were declared the winner. The show follows the two groups practicing for a special concert that nearly ended due to their feuding.

Lyons told Insider that Xscape members repeatedly insulted SWV about issues such as the number of followers they had on Instagram or their fashion sense.

“I just felt like it could have been done a lot better. Something that could have been so amazing and great just ended up being a show full of insults,” said Lyons.

“One thing about SWV is that we are going to defend ourselves. We aren’t out there dissing people and talking bad on people but we have a right to defend ourselves on who we are, why we belong in this business, and what we’ve done. It could have been done a lot better, they shouldn’t have tried to behead us.”

Lyons has been vocal on social media in defense of her group, while her groupmates are choosing not to respond to the noise.

“As adults, we can work with anybody under the right conditions. We don’t hold anything against anybody and we don’t speak down toward anybody,” said Taj. “We’re open to everything because we’ve grown so much in this industry. We know how to behave.”

Coko added that the highlight of the series was “getting paid,” but Taj said the highlight for her was “going home.” When asked if they’d do the series again, Gamble said, “It depends on the coin, but it was a headache.”

“SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” also features the feud between sisters and Xscape members Tamika and LaTocha Scott.

Tamika accused LaTocha of stealing $30,000 in royalties from her, and LaTocha responded by calling her a liar on an episode of “Cocktails with Queens.” Tamika clapped back with receipts and told her to repent.

“Let me tell you something she’s not going to get an apology, and after I finish what I’m about to reveal, I don’t want an apology from her because I’m not vain like that. I’m not her. I don’t need an apology. I just need you to go somewhere and repent and ask God to forgive you and your husband.”

Johnson-George also told Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” that the feud between the sisters set the tone for the series.

“At that point, I knew that they weren’t really getting along,” she said. “In my mind, I’m like, here’s a chance for them to sit down, we can all discuss music, and maybe that’ll click something that will make them start to warm up to each other, but that didn’t happen.”

The final episode of “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” airs on Bravo on April 9.