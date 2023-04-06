‘Why Even Give This Guy Any Energy’: Will Smith’s Remarks In Resurfaced Video Cause Uproar Online After Trump Supporters Misquote His Words

A resurfaced clip of Will Smith talking about canceling Donald Trump is causing a bit of commotion on social media. The comments were made in 2016 while Smith was at a press conference in Dubai for his film “Suicide Squad.”

MAGA supporters are sharing the clip on Twitter with a caption misquoting the “Emancipation” actor as saying he wanted to “Cleanse America of Trump supporters!” The clip also called Smith a “Communist Pig.”

Will Smith (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

To be clear, Smith was talking about Trump and Islamophobia during the press conference, not Trump supporters. What he actually said was that it was embarrassing to hear Trump’s racist rhetoric.

“In terms of, uh, Islamophobia in, in America, you know, for me, it’s — that’s why it’s important to show up,” said Smith. “It’s like ‘I’m in Dubai. And I’m having fun and I’m tweeting and I’m showing pictures. Hey! It doesn’t look like they hate me, does it?’ You know?”

The “Hancock” actor went on to say Trump’s rhetoric was an embarrassment.

“As painful as it is to hear, uh, Donald Trump talk, and as embarrassing it is as an American to hear him talk, I think it’s good. We get to hear it, we get to know who people are, and now we get to cleanse it out of our country.”

The clip circulating on Twitter has been viewed more than one million times, falsely claiming that Smith was talking about Trump supporters. The caption read, “Will Smith wants to cancel all Trump Supporters…but I think it’s best we cancel this Communist Pig.”

Will Smith wants to cancel all Trump Supporters…but I think it’s best we cancel this Communist Pig. pic.twitter.com/xcBkUZCoCA — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill9) April 5, 2023

One Twitter user referencing replied, “Will he slap every Trump supporter?” Another user replied, “I’d like to see how that would work out for him.”

A third individual said, “Why even give this guy any energy.”

A fourth user noted the twice-impeached ex-president’s federal indictment. The post featured a picture of a laughing Hillary Clinton with the caption, “34 felonies!”

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts by a New York grand jury on March 30. He is accused of falsifying his business records to conceal three payments prior to the 2016 presidential election. The disgraced accused felon reportedly spent $130,000 to hush porn star Stormy Daniels after he reportedly slept with her just after his wife gave birth to their son.