‘It’s Her Choosing Worthy For Me’: Gabrielle Union And Her Daughter Trade Affirmations About Self-Love and Confidence, Fans Are Impressed with Kaavia’s Word Choice

Gabrielle Union and her 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, didn’t let their day end without practicing some self-love proclamations in the mirror.

The “Deliver Us from Eva” actress shared an adorable video on her Instagram page on Monday, March 27, which showed them in front of a mirror as they voiced out positive declarations for themselves.

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James Union Wade say words of affirmation in the mirror. (Photo:@gabunion/Instagram)

Union started off by asking her daughter, “Tell me what do you love about your hair?”



In response, little Kaav answered, “Okay, I love my beautiful hair.”



The beloved mother-and-daughter duo continued to each state what they loved about themselves, from their “full lips” to their “beautiful skin” and “eyes.”

Their words of appreciation then shifted to words of affirmation as Union made sure to note that it’s okay to be “scared sometimes.”

Once the 50-year-old finished her statement, Kaav expressed that she is “worthy,” in which Union responded, “you are worthy.”



They proceeded to go back and forth, separately deeming themselves as “funny,” “silly,” “smart,” and “big” before coming together to state, “I am beautiful.”



Union’s post received over two million plays, maintained over 326,000 likes, and generated over 6,000 comments.

“It starts at home,” she wrote as her caption.

Several celebrities such as Amanda Seales, Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington and more all commented on her post.

Actress Meagan Good also commented, asking her “Think Like A Man” co-star, “Why did you do this to me Gab.. over here trying not to cry. So beautiful. You are a phenomenal Mommy and woman. K I’m done”

Other comments pointed out Kaav’s “worthy” statement and praised the pre-schooler for knowing her worth at such a young age.

“It’s her choosing ‘worthy’ for me.. She was not relating to being scared at all lol”



“‘I am worthy’ now I am crying”



“Her saying I am worthy you are baby girl!!!”

Gabrielle Union doing positive affirmations with her daughter, Kaavia James. 👧🏾🥰👩🏾‍🦱 pic.twitter.com/BLIAoa29OJ — The Crowd Updater (@TheCrowdUpdater) March 28, 2023

Union has made it a habit to implement positive words of self-talk into her daughter’s vocabulary. The “Being Mary Jane” alum consistently records clips of her and Kaav showing love to their kinky hair, brown skin, and vulnerable emotions.

In July, Union penned a lengthy message on her Instagram page explaining why it’s important to instill certain values in Kaavia while she’s a young child.

“I want Kaav to feel beautiful and powerful in EVERY room she walks into no matter who is standing next to her,” she wrote.

It appears as if the “Bring It On” star is doing a good job so far, and several others obviously seem to agree.