‘Why Are They Doing All That?’: Video Shows 5 Cops Dragging Woman Off Plane At Miami Airport After Verbal Spat with Another Passenger on Frontier Flight

A Frontier passenger was arrested for resisting arrest, battery, and several misdemeanors for reportedly fighting Miami airport police as they removed her from the premises for disorderly conduct.

As officers attempted to physically remove her from the airport, the woman kicked, scratched, and bit them in protest.

Simone Bryna Kim was charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer, one felony count of resisting an officer with violence, three misdemeanor counts of assault on a police officer, and a misdemeanor trespassing count. (Photo: @ScallywagNYC/Twitter)

Passenger Simone Bryna Kim made such a major disturbance on Frontier Airlines Flight 2426 to Philadelphia on Tuesday, March 21, it caused the plane’s crew to delay takeoff. The riotous woman’s behavior was so intolerable the 24-year-old was asked to get off the plane but refused, according to Local 10.

The core of the commotion was Kim arguing with another passenger as they were boarding the flight. In the aisle of the small aircraft, reports say the two almost came to blows.

“I’m with whatever you want,” the woman said to the man. “I’ll beat you the f**k up. What you trying to be on?”

Kim continued to shout, “One thing, I’m going to rock your s**t.” Other passengers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the Killeen, Texas, resident could not be contained.

“If you’re real, show me what’s up. I’m going to beat you the f**k up on this s**t, I guarantee you, I guarantee you,” she snapped.

As a result, the entire flight was deplaned, and Miami International Airport police were called to address the uproar.

The Philadelphia native continued to be unruly, even after officers told her of her impending arrest.

The police report states Kim started “pushing, pulling and tensing” against the arresting officers. The more the officers pressed to detain her, the more she became violent, including scratching and digging her fingernails into the elbow of one cop, almost kicking one officer down the stairs, and later attempting to bite three as they placed her in a patrol car.

Even as they placed her in the car and attempted to place leg restraints on her, she continued to kick and fuss.

Video posted on TikTok shows while she was ready to fight on the plane there were people onboard concerned about her safety, saying officers should not have handled her the way they did.

One person asked, “Dang, why are they doing all that?”

She can be seen being carried by multiple officers into the cruiser.

Kim was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she was charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer, one felony count of resisting an officer with violence, three misdemeanor counts of assault on a police officer, and a misdemeanor trespassing count.

The woman was later bonded out of jail.