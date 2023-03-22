‘Ok, Ms Gladys With the Lace!!’: Gladys Knight Debuts New Look While Visiting President Joe Biden at the White House

Legendary singer Gladys Knight received a National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, March 21, along with other musical legends.

But instead of the award, fans are focusing on her ageless beauty.

The National Medal of Arts is the nation’s highest award for advancing the arts in the United States, and the seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist has certainly earned the honor. Knight was one of 12 people who received the medal as part of the 2021 class of recipients.

Gladys Knight is honored with the National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden at the White House on March 21. (Photo: The White House/YouTube Screenshot)

During the ceremony, Biden expressed to the audience how much of a fan he was of the songstress.

“Last December, Gladys Knight — who, I’m crazy about her music. I don’t want to hurt her reputation — sat in this room to receive the Kennedy Center Honor,” he began. “Later that night, Jill [Biden] and I, Kamala [Harris] and Doug [Emhoff], and a theater full of fans showed our appreciation for the Empress of Soul.”

Biden said the “Midnight Train to Georgia” vocalist returned to the White House weeks later after an invitation to perform at a summit he hosted to honor the African nations’ presidents and prime ministers.

“But, what better way to show who we are as a nation than to give Gladys Knight an opportunity to sing for the nation,” he said. “Gladys, as I’ve said before, you’re truly one of the best things to ever happen in terms of music. I’m a fan.”

The crowd could be heard saying, “Awwwww” after Biden’s heartfelt words for the “Neither One of Us” singer.

President Biden presents National Medal of Arts to @MsGladysKnight. pic.twitter.com/MEeVpu6VcX — CSPAN (@cspan) March 21, 2023

The 78-year-old looked decades younger as she accepted the honor wearing a hot pink suit and a lace wig styled into a high ponytail. The Shade Room shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, and fans were shockingly amazed by the “If I Were Your Woman” singer’s age-defiant appearance.

“Baby she ain’t gone never age.”

“Auntie look goodt.”

“Ok Ms Gladys with the lace!!”

“Sheeeshhhh there’s just something about black women.”

“She earned this. Love this for her.”

Other fans mentioned her outfit including, writing, “That suit fye,” with a fire emoji. One more jokingly said, “Biden probably thought that was Oprah.”

Other recipients of the 2021 National Medal of Arts class include actress Mindy Kaling, fashion designer Vera Wang and musician Bruce Springsteen.

But this isn’t the first time Knight stepped out with a new look that made fans do a double-take. In 2018, many accused the musical powerhouse of getting a face lift, which she denied. She credited her glam squad for keeping her “looking fresh and on point.”