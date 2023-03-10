Georgia Teen Who Killed 13-Year-Old with Real Weapon In ‘BB Gun War’ Escapes Murder Charges, Deemed ‘Justifiable’ By Police

The family of a metro Atlanta 13-year-old gunned down on Valentine’s Day may see the teen’s shooter escape murder charges.

Gwinnett County police told Atlanta Black Star Manuel Ramirez, 17, was arrested on March 1 in connection with the shooting, but no murder charges are filed against him at this time. His arrest stems from tampering with evidence and possession of a pistol/revolver by someone under 18 years old.

According to police, Jaeden Travis presented a weapon first amid the confrontation that turned out to be a BB gun. For that reason, the shooting is considered justifiable. However, the Gwinnett County District Attorney will ultimately decide if criminal charges will be filed.

Travis’ family is still coping with the loss.

Jaeden Travis and his father Harold Travis pose for a photograph. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/ Fox 5 Atlanta)

“Before he went to school he said momma, I’m calling you to tell you Happy Valentine’s Day. That is the last time I heard from him,” Travis’ mother Jaequitta Milerson told WXIA.

Leading up to the Feb. 14 shooting, Travis’ mother claimed her son had been threatened by other teens. She criticized police in a GoFundMe post set up to help cover burial expenses for not doing enough.

“All this could have been prevented had the police and school officials done more,” Milerson wrote.

On the day of the shooting, Travis was at his father’s house when the teenagers drove by the home daring him to come out for a “BB gun war.” Travis grabbed his BB gun and ran outside to confront the teens.

Although Travis reportedly possessed a BB gun, Ramirez had a real gun.

“By the time I got in the middle of the street, pop, pop, pop, my son went down and said dad I’m shot,” Harold Travis told WSB.

Jaeden Travis, 13, and his father Harold Travis standing together for a photo. (Photo: Facebook/Harrita Chef West)

Travis was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Travis’ family posted on social media that his funeral was held on Feb. 25.

“My 13 year old baby brother Jaeden Ja’Harold Travis is being laid to rest today. Please pray for our family especially my father,” Harrita Chef West wrote on Facebook.

Travis’ shooting has rippled throughout Gwinnett County. School officials and lawmakers have spoken publicly about the ongoing teen violence.

“I would like to beg this body to look at anything that could address four children gunned down in my county in less than a month,” Georgia State Rep. Shelly Hutchinson said before the General Assembly.

“May we hold them near and dear in our hearts and may we ensure each and every one of our students are protected and feel protected and secure,” Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education Chair Tarece Johnson said.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the Gwinnett County District Attorney for comment, but our requests were not immediately returned.

Travis’ parents did not immediately return our requests for comment since the police determined the shooting was justifiable.

Travis’ mother shared a photo of her son announcing the funeral on her Facebook page with the caption, “son you broke me with this one.”