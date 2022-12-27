‘They Paid You to Talk About The Slap?’: Chris Rock’s New Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ Set to Premiere Just Before 2023 Oscars; Fans Wonder If He’ll Address the Will Smith Slap

Chris Rock is kicking off the first quarter of 2023 with a new comedy special on Netflix. The 30-second trailer for “Selective Outrage” was released on Christmas Day.

The stand-up event will be the first of its kind to be streamed globally.It will also mark Rock’s second special with the streaming giant; his first was 2018’s “Tambourine.” In the teaser, Rock is shown staring into the mirror in his dressing room and then making his way to the stage, where he is greeted by a cheering crowd.

Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Dave Chappelle. Photo: Chrisrock/Instagram

It is speculated that “Selective Outrage” will also be Rock’s first time fully addressing his infamous 2022 Oscars run-in with Will Smith. As the world knows, the “King Richard” actor slapped the comedian on stage in a following Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald appearance.

Rock previously stated that he would not talk about the incident unless he was offered a big check. However, while making his rounds on the comedy circuit with the likes of Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle, he has joked that he was slapped by Suge Knight.

One fan asked, “They paid you to talk about the slap?” After learning about the upcoming special.

“He’s gonna body Will,” wrote one person hoping the comic will delve into the controversial incident.

Another person commented, “Alright now, don’t say the wrong thing about Jada, Will Smith mite come up there and tag that again, don’t do it. Just leave it alone, that brother has paid enough already :)”

In August, a source told People that “Chris doesn’t need to talk. This is clearly something that bothers Will more than Chris.” The individual added, “The fact that he is making jokes about it already is a good thing,” the magazine’s source claimed. “That means he is assessing it. But the stress of the slap and the aftermath has not taken over his life. Quite the opposite.”

Smith has issued two public apologies to his peer, but the two men have yet to speak. While in London this summer, Rock said the recorded apology shared on social media looked like a “hostage video.”

“Selective Outrage” streams on March 4 at 7 p.m., a week before the 2023 Oscars.