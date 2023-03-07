‘A Strong Black Woman Run This B**** Now’: New York Superintendent Is Under Fire After Purported ‘Anti-White’ Text Messages Were Leaked; She Says They’re Fake

A Black school superintendent in Staten Island, New York, is facing multiple investigations after alleged text messages were leaked between her and another staff member.

Dr. Marion Wilson’s alleged text messages first surfaced in August 2022 that appeared to show her making statements about various white Staten Island principals and school officials. Wilson was appointed District 31 superintendent in August 2021 and has been with the New York City school system since 2006. She previously served in various roles for the school district, such as a teacher, instructional coach, principal, principal leadership facilitator and deputy superintendent.

(Left) Screenshot of alleged text messages from Wilson; (center) Dr.Marion Wilson speaking at board meeting; (right) another Screenshot of alleged text messages (Photos: Screenshots from Twitter and Wilson’s LinkedIn profile)

The messages were sent to New York City Department of Education Chancellor David Banks and other Department of Education officials from the anonymous email address [email protected] The screenshots sent in the email had several text message threads and a contact name saved as “Dr.Wilson” with her contact picture.

“No more white principals on my watch!” said one text under Wilson’s name.

“I need to clean up this island,” another text reads. “White folks need to recognize this is not the boys club anymore. A strong black woman runs this b**** now, and they can either get on board or get out. If they don’t get out, I’m going to take them out one by one. They’re not gonna know what hit them. Gonna be fun.”

“Chris’s white a** is G-O-N-E. It’s happening,” said a third message from Wilson.

Christopher Anzalone is allegedly the person referenced in that text message. He was a former executive director of District 31 that moved to District 23 in Brooklyn as executive director of school support and operations.

Other messages suggested certain white principals were targets.

“LOL Mele and Cugini better play nice. They’re first up on the chopping block,” the message stated.

The message referenced two white Staten Island principals, David Cugini of Susan Wagner High School and Nicholas Mele of IS 51. One message implies the purported texts were being sent to current deputy superintendent Christine Chavez.

At the end of one of the screenshot threads, the message stated, “I couldn’t do it without my deputy!”

Chavez is never mentioned by name, but she has served in that role since September 2021.

The situation is currently being investigated by the Department of Education’s Office of Equal Opportunity, according to a department source. The messages were first investigated by the New York City Special Commissioner for Investigation (SCI), and then it was referred back to the DOE office.

“This story has been kicking around since August, and it’s not true,” said DOE Press Secretary Nathaniel Styer, referring to the allegations against Wilson. “SCI is not investigating her. SCI is investigating fake texts and spoofing.”

The SCI said that is all the information that would be provided now and couldn’t discuss pending investigations. The person who provided the screenshots declined to speak to the media and would not verify who sent them the screenshots.

Wilson released the following statement:

“As superintendent, my top priority is to increase excellence across all schools throughout Staten Island. The accusations that I sent those text messages are completely false. I have always made strides to build relationships with educators, school leaders, parents and community members with the intention to serve all students and families to the best of my ability. Serving as superintendent in Staten Island is the honor of my life, and I am excited for the moment when we can put these false accusations behind us, and move forward as a community towards brighter starts and bolder futures for our kids.”

The United Federation of Teachers and the union representing Staten Island principals stated that they are standing behind Wilson.