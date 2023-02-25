‘Karma Is a Runaway Train…Heading Your Way’: Lawyers for Man Shot By Kyle Rittenhouse Say He’s Evading Being Served Lawsuit

The lawyers of a man shot by Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse say that the 20-year-old is avoiding being served court documents for a wrongful death lawsuit.

Rittenhouse killed two people and injured one during the Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Aug. 25, 2020. Blake was shot multiple times in the back and left paralyzed by police responding to a domestic dispute two days prior.

Gaige Grosskreutz was shot during the protests by Rittenhouse and has filed a lawsuit against him as well as former Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and former Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis. The city of Kenosha and Kenosha County are both also named in the lawsuit, according to The Associated Press.

Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from Antioch, Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin and fatally shot two Black Lives Matter protesters with an AR-15 style rifle as demonstrators clashed after the shooting of Jacob Blake. (Photo: Today / YouTube)

Even though the Grosskreutz’s attorneys haven’t been able to track down Rittenhouse to serve him the legal documents, he has publicly acknowledged the lawsuit online.

Rittenhouse claimed the lawsuit was meant to legally “drown” people in legal debt on Twitter on Feb. 21.

This lawsuit is an attempt to drown anyone who legally and justifiably defends there lives from attackers in a mountain of legal debt. We can not let them win. If they can come after me they will come after you. https://t.co/CJxXlGnUMO — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) February 21, 2023

The lawsuit was originally filed in 2021, but on Feb. 22, Grosskreutz’s attorneys filed a request to extend the deadline given by U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman to serve Rittenhouse. His attorneys claim that they are unable to locate the killer and requested a 60-day extension.

Grosskreutz’s legal team “is currently unaware of Mr. Rittenhouse’s current whereabouts and is concerned that Mr. Rittenhouse is attempting to evade service.”

Attorneys for Grosskreutz also noted that all of the lawsuit’s other defendants were located and either accepted or waived service of the lawsuit.

Rittenhouse shot 27-year-old Grosskreutz, who was armed, during the protests. Rittenhouse also shot and killed two unarmed men — 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber, with an AR-15-style rifle.

The men chased Rittenhouse when they saw him with the assault rifle and believed he was an active shooter. Rosenbaum was shot first after he threw a plastic bag at Rittenhouse. Huber hit him with his skateboard and was shot and killed by Rittenhouse, who also shot Grosskreutz in the arm seconds later.

Rittenhouse was tried for first-degree criminal homicide and claimed self-defense. He was acquitted in November 2021.

Grosskreutz’s lawsuit accused law enforcement of failing to intervene during the protests as well as neglecting to prevent Rittenhouse from committing acts of violence.

“The lawsuit seeks relief in the form of economic damages for, emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering,” read the lawsuit.

Huber’s father, John Huber, also filed a civil lawsuit over his son’s death and was unable to locate Rittenhouse to serve him with papers.

Rittenhouse is a MAGA supporter with one million followers on Twitter. He has asked for money to fight the lawsuits, in his Twitter bio stating, “I was found not guilty on 11/19/21. But I’m now facing a civil lawsuit. All donations and prayers are appreciated during this stressful time. GiveSendGo below.” He asked for more after learning about the Grosskreutz lawsuit.

“I am now being sued by two different lawsuits,” he wrote. “If you would like to help me continue to defend these lawsuits, you can donate… .”

I am now being sued by two different lawsuits. If you would like to help me continue to defend these lawsuits, you can donate athttps://t.co/oS6oEAGrS8 https://t.co/k1W1LzrEzL — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) February 23, 2023

Several of his followers showed sympathy for Rittenhouse. However, other Twitter users noted they would rather donate to Grosskreutz.

“Maybe request service through publication via Twitter. He’s on here enough soliciting cash,” wrote Robert Maysey.

Twitter user @chiafook2013 wrote, “Run. buddy, run!! Karma is a runaway train, and it’s heading your way.”