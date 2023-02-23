‘So Unprofessional’: Kevin Hart Show In Egypt Canceled After Being Criticized for Allegedly Saying Egyptians Were Black, Producers Blame it On ‘Logistical Issues’

Kevin Hart has reportedly lost a gig in Egypt due to his “Afrocentric views.” The comedian was scheduled to perform in Nasr City at the Cairo International Stadium on Feb. 21 during his “Reality Check” comedy tour.

According to the Egypt Independent, the comedian’s show was canceled due to “local logistical issues.” However, Al-Monitor claims the performance was canceled due to Hart’s comments last December when he allegedly said that ancient Egyptians were Black.

Kevin Hart’s show in Egypt was reportedly canceled after he allegedly said ancient Egyptians were Black. (Photo: @kevinhart4real/Instagram.)

“We must teach our children the true history of Black Africans when they were kings in Egypt and not just the era of slavery that is cemented by education in America,” Hart reportedly said. “Do you remember the time when we were kings?”

The Egyptian talent agency R Productions announced the cancellation on Feb. 20, just one day before Hart’s performance.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share with you, due to local logistical issues, the cancellation of our Kevin Hart event scheduled for Feb. 21, in Cairo. You have always shown us continuous support in all our events and for that we’re grateful,” read the post. “In the meantime, we are asking for your patience as we work with the TicketsMarché team to make sure that all the refunds are met in the shortest time possible.”

R Productions claimed that Kevin Hart’s show was canceled due to local logistical issues. (@ rproductionseg/Instagram

Whether ancient Egyptians were Black has been long been debated by historians. The theory was first suggested by Senegalese historian Cheikh Anta Diop.

Egyptologist Stuart Tyson Smith wrote the book “The Egyptian World” and says that

ancient Egypt had multiple ethnic groups, including dark-skinned Nubians and lighter-skinned Libyans and Egyptians.

“Egyptologists have been strangely reluctant to admit that the ancient Egyptians were rather dark-skinned Africans,” he added.

Fans quickly called out the talent agency for canceling the show. One fan claimed the show was not canceled because of logistical issues.

“It was canceled cause Kevin Hart supports the Afrocentric movement and NOT for logistic issues,” wrote the fan “Egypt hosts hundreds of events every year. We just hosted Dior at the pyramids & a concert at Hatshepsut temple so am sure they can handle a comedy show!”

Another fan accused Egypt of whitewashing history. “They canceled the show because he telling the truth! The ancient Egyptians are not the Egyptians of today, everything has been whitewashed and the current Egyptians are not the originals!”

“So unprofessional to announce a day before,” noted one fan.

It is unclear if Hart ever made the remarks, but the comments attributed to him spread on social media last December, prompting many Egyptians to try to boycott Hart on Twitter while making racist comments.

One person wrote, “Kevin, Hart’s nonsense show canceled keep his Afrocentric ass out of Egypt.” Another replied that Hart needed to “know his place.”

“Seeing kevin hart’s show here get cancelled is so satisfying to see. Like hell yeah keep him and his afrocentric bulls—t far, FAR away from Egypt no one accepts this s—t here and he better know his place from now on,” added one user.

Others were shocked by the reaction. One Twitter user wrote, “Wait, just read people in Egypt are mad at #KevinHart for stating that Egyptians Kings were originally Black. Is this true Egyptians?”

Some people questioned the Egyptian argument that they are not Africans. “But aren’t Egyptians Africans? Last time I saw on the map Egypt is on the African continent but never mind cause I know people will do Olympic-style gymnastics not to be considered Black. Ham mercy.”

Hart spoke on the concept of being canceled back in 2021. “If somebody has done something truly damaging, then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached. But when you just talk about… nonsense? When you’re talking, ‘Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!’ Shut the f—k up! What are you talking about?”

Hart hasn’t commented on the recent cancelation, but he did announce on Feb. 21 that he would be continuing his tour and will perform in Portland, Maine, on April 21. The comedian will also perform in Providence, Rhode Island, on April 22.

“JUST ANNOUNCED!! Reality Check Tour is coming to Portland, ME on April 21 and Providence, RI on April 22!! Get your tickets this Wednesday at 10AM with code COMEDY at http://KEVINHARTNATION.COM before the general on sale Friday!!”