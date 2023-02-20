‘Either Way This Woman Looks Damn Good’: ‘Nene Leakes Draws Mixed Reactions While Out with Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh In Colorful Outfit Choice 

Nene Leakes has fans talking after stepping out with her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh wearing a polka dot bodysuit by Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Fashion Bomb Daily shared a video of the lovebirds out in Miami, Florida, recently, and fans had very mixed reactions to Leakes and her $640 ensemble. The video was set to “Bop Bop” by Saucy Santana.

Nene Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh. (Photo: @neneleakes/ Instagram)

Leakes wore the bright, skin-tight rainbow-colored bodysuit paired with a pair of ankle strap high heels while Sioh wore a matching double-breasted bright orange suit. A caption with the post asked fans what they thought of Leakes and her Jean-Paul Gaultier bodysuit.

“You ask, we answer! @mari_j_mac says, ‘Nene is wearing that jumpsuit. Who is this jumpsuit made by.’ @neneleakes steppedout with @nyoni_couture wearing a $640 @jeanpaulgaultier dots jumpsuit, available @ssense. What do you think of their #fashionbombcouple look?”

THEY LOOK SO FUCKIN GOOD!!!!! 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 pic.twitter.com/kLgA0PTZl8 — BLACK ASS MAN (@MartinaezJ) February 20, 2023

Fans did not hold back with their assessments of the former RHOA star and her interesting ensemble. Several fans liked Leakes and her polka dot bodysuit, but others said the 55-year-old was too old for the ensemble.

“That outfit isn’t for someone her age,” replied one fan. “Leave it for ig influencers. Body is banging though.”

“The bawdy is bodying,” wrote another. “However I would have liked this in the dress form (if they make one) or with a bomb blazer / or structured vest on top to match his level of elegance with his look.”

“Babyyyy you better do that,” wrote one fan. “Who worried about her age?! Good day.”

“Nene looks good!!! y’all trying it talking about age; she Is wearing the jumpsuit some of these mamas be in midi dresses shorter than life,” wrote the fan. “Y’all trying it.” One fan agreed and replied, “Everyone’s bringing up her age but you’re only as old as you feel and I think she looks GOOD! Probably would’ve paired with some different shoes BUT she looks good nonetheless.”

Other fans weren’t so sure about the outfit. One fan replied, “Idk.. but either it’s not age appropriate for her, or the outfits are color clashes, but I’m not feeling it.” Another fan was more outspoken with their reply and said the outfit was “ugly” but noted Leakes looked good.

“Outfit is ugly, body is banging and who cares about her age? The 50s looks better than most 20s and 30s anyway and that’s a fact.”

“I do no like that jumpsuit,” added one fan. “Looks tacky.”

“No chile this is not it,” noted one. “Tacky AF,” added another. “NO.”

One fan tried to be more diplomatic in their critique of the colorful bodysuit. “Every Thing is not for Every Body. Those colors, the print not a good look here.” The comment was followed by a vomit emoji. “No, no and no,” was one form thumbs-down. “I guess tacky fashion is the new fashion,” someone else offered.

One fan noted that whether folks liked Leakes’ outfit or not, she still looks good. “People have the right to like the outfit or not! Either way, this woman looks Damn Good!”