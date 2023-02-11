Idris Elba Pitches Plan to Build Film Studio in Ghana to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Actor Idris Elba is possibly planning to build a film studio in Ghana. Elba has Ghanaian heritage and recently met with the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to discuss plans to build the studio.

The “Concrete Cowboy” actor met with Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House during his recent visit to Ghana. Elba told the president that there was potential for filmmaking in the country but noted the lack of facilities available. The “Bastille Day” actor also noted that government policies were essential in increasing film production in West Africa.

“We’ve studied the models of obviously South Africa’s incredible incentive package, and around Europe, obviously, Greece, Morocco, these are all places where they realize the value of the filmmaking dollar and have brought that policy into play,” said Elba.

Elba also said that his plan is to propel Ghana into the film industry with his next film.

“It would be very beneficial for us to show and to make an announcement to the world that Ghana is open for business, here are the steps, the policies are in place and we have actually, bringing a film to our country, and we are going to put our money where our mouth is,” Elba said. “We are going to put our money where our mouth is.”

Africa Facts Zone shared the news on Twitter with the caption, “Idris Elba has announced plans to build a film studio in Ghana. He will shoot a movie in Ghana in December.”

pic.twitter.com/T1bybczn9t — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) February 4, 2023

Elba — who has a Ghanaian mother and a Sierre Leonean father — also reportedly looking to build up the film industry Tanzania. The Tanzanian Director of Presidential communication, Zuhura Yunus, said that the actor also has plans to invest in a Tanzanian film studio.

“Discussions on the project have just begun,” said Yunus. “And if successful, the project will help not only Tanzania but also Eastern and Central Africa.”

After Twitter fans expressed concern that Sierra Leone was being left out, Elba replied that he had not forgotten about the country. “African Governments move at their pace not mine but progress for ONE is progress for ALL. SL peeps don’t worry I haven’t forgotten about you ….. My mother always told me this saying in krio….. Patient dog go eat fat bone #UpdateSoon.”

pic.twitter.com/I6pp7LyJVZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) February 5, 2023

The 50-year-old actor also attended the Akwasidae Festival at the Manhyia Palace while he was in Ghana and wore a traditional Ghanian kente for the celebration. The tradition celebrates the history of the Ashanti Kingdom and honors King Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Queen Mother Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

Pre-production on Elba’s film would begin in August, and two or three weeks of the film will be shot in Ghana in the beginning of December. Elba’s film “Luther: The Fallen Sun” debuts on Netflix on Feb. 24.