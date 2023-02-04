Xzibit’s Estranged Wife Seeks an $8,000 Increase In Spousal Support After Asking for ‘Lifelong’ Alimony Amid Nasty Divorce

The estranged wife of rapper Xzibit is requesting $14,000 per month in child support amidst the couple’s divorce. Krista Joiner also claimed that the “What U See” rapper hasn’t seen the couple’s son since October.

Joiner is currently receiving $6000 per month in child support but recently went to court to request an increase in payments. Joiner reportedly requested an increase to $14,000 and also claimed that she had to borrow money from her family to support the estranged couple’s 12-year-old son, Gatlyn. She also alleges that the rapper has been slow in turning over his financial records and failed to produce financial documents during a Dec. 19 deposition hearing.

Rapper Xzibit and wife Krista Joiner arrive at the premiere of ‘The Defiant Ones’ at Paramount Theatre on June 22, 2017, in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“I believe the last time he actually saw Gatlyn was around Xzibit’s own birthday in September 2022. Gatlyn called on Christmas and Xzibit refused to answer or call him back. Our son is devastated,” read the documents. “Meanwhile, we see on social media posts that he is frequently on tour in exotic countries like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Australia, and New Zealand, only in the last few months.”

Joiner and the 48-year-old rapper were together for 20 years and married for six before she filed for divorce in 2021. Xzibit asked the judge not to award Joiner spousal support citing his tour being canceled due to the pandemic. Joiner claimed that the rapper earns at least $1 million per month from his cannabis business Brass Knuckles with Dr. Dre. She also claimed the “Hey Now” rapper of having $20 million hidden in vaults.

The 48-year-old beauty entrepreneur claimed that Xzibit did produce the couple’s tax returns which indicated the rapper earned $45k a month. Joiner said the amount she was currently receiving was based on the rapper earning $25,000 per month. She also claimed the rapper has stopped paying for their son’s full tuition and refuses to pay the family’s health insurance premiums.

No word yet on if the payments will be increased, but the couple’s home in Porter Ranch, California was recently put up for sale and listed for $3.85 million.