‘I Can’t Be Concerned with What Other People Think’: Tiffany Haddish Says She ‘Looks Foward’ to Staring in ‘Girls Trip 2’ Despite Backlash from Dismissed Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish is ignoring the haters who are upset she was cast in “Girls Trip 2” following the child molestation lawsuit filed against her and comedian Aries Spears last year.

TMZ ran into the actress and comedienne in Los Angeles outside The Ivy restaurant on Jan. 31 and asked her what she thought about the backlash on social media following the announcement that the original cast was back for the sequel to “Girls Trip.” The film also starred Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Tiffany Haddish attends the Los Angeles special screening of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022, in Los Angelesa. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The lawsuit claimed that Spears and Haddish exploited a 7-year-old boy and his 14-year-old sister for a comedy sketch, one of which was titled, “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.” The “Funny or Die” skit showed Spears’ character lusting for the young boy and rubbing baby oil on the boy’s back. Haddish played the boy’s mother in the sketch. Haddish was accused of coaching the 14-year-old into “giving simulated fellatio” while eating a sandwich from Subway. According to court documents, seeing Haddish simulate an oral sex scene in ‘Girls Trip” triggered the now 22-year-old woman. The lawsuit was later dismissed by the plaintiff.

At first, Haddish said she didn’t have an opinion. However, after the TMZ reporter kept questioning her, Haddish told the outlet, “I will do anything with those women. I love those people,” she said. “I love everybody that works on that. We had a blast.”

Haddish also said she couldn’t be concerned about what people thought. “I can’t be concerned with what other people think. I gotta be concerned about how I feel,” she said. “When I look in the mirror, am I happy with what I see? Yes. Ma’am. God made it. God did a good job and God knows the truth.”

“Girls Trip 2” reportedly will feature the ladies on a trip to Ghana.