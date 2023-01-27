Two White Brothers Who Attacked Unsuspecting Black Man with An Ax to Teach ‘Him a Lesson’ Will Now Spend Up to 5 Years In Prison

Two brothers were sentenced in federal court on Jan. 25 for attacking a Black man shopping at Family Dollar with an ax handle in Citrus Springs, Florida. Roy Lashley and his brother Robert Lashley attacked the man on Nov. 17, 2021.

Roy Lashley, 56, was sentenced to five years in prison, while his brother, 52-year-old Robert Lashley, was sentenced to three years. The brothers attacked the man, identified in court documents as D.B., at the Family Dollar store after Roy falsely claimed the man pushed him. Surveillance video showed no physical contact.

The Lashley brothers admitted in their plea agreements to calling the victim racial slurs before following him into the parking lot. Roy reportedly asked his brother if he saw that “big Black n—r” as they entered the store. The men also asked the store clerk if she saw the man push them, and she said she did not before they told her that the victim needed “to be taught a lesson” and that they were “going to go get that n—r.”

Roy Lashley and Robert Lashley(Photo: 10 Tampa Bay / YouTube)

The brothers attacked the victim in the parking lot, where Robert Lashley hit him repeatedly as Roy Lashley went to his truck and got an ax handle. Roy hit the victim multiple times as both brothers shouted racial slurs at him while he tried to defend himself. The brothers also yelled racial slurs after the beating.

The man suffered several facial injuries, including a cut inside his mouth. He also sustained painful injuries to his legs. Both brothers admitted to beating the man because he is Black. Roy reportedly told the police as he was being arrested, “If we don’t do anything about them, they will take over the world.” They also claimed that they were only arrested because they were white.

U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg for the Middle District of Florida called the attack “brutal” and motivated by “hate and bigotry.” He also praised federal and local law enforcement for their cooperation.

“Because of the great determination and cooperation between our federal and local law enforcement partners,” said Handberg. “We were able to bring these callous criminals to justice.”

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division also released a statement regarding the sentencing.

“Driven by bigotry and hate, the defendants brutally assaulted a Black man for no other reason than his race,” said Clarke. “Racially-motivated violence is abhorrent, unlawful and has no place in America today. Aggressive prosecution of hate crimes is a top priority for the Civil Rights Division, and these sentences should send a message to others who would carry out similar acts of violence that they will be brought to justice.”

Special Agent in Charge Sherri E. Onks of the FBI Jacksonville Field Office also released a statement. Onks said that the hate crime was meant to intimidate the entire community.

“Civil rights investigations are at the heart of what we do at the FBI,” said Onks. “Hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim; they are meant to threaten and intimidate an entire community. Because of their wide-ranging impact, investigating hate crimes is among the FBI’s highest priorities, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to seek justice for victims and their communities.”