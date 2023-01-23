‘I Understand the Severity of the Allegations’: R&B Singer Sammie Addresses Allegations Against His Mother Who Was Arrested for Murder

Sammie is asking fans for privacy after reports that his mother was charged with second-degree murder. As previously reported, the R&B crooner’s mother, Angila Denise Baxter, was arrested last week on Jan. 17 in the shooting death of 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier.

Collier, an innocent bystander, reportedly was shot by Baxter, 56, who allegedly drove around Orange County, Florida, and randomly shot at multiple people and cars on Jan. 12. The mother of two was found unresponsive in her vehicle and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Detectives discovered one bullet hole in Collier’s 2015 black Mercedes Benz, but no others were found. She reportedly lived a mile away and was picking up groceries for her family.

On Jan. 22, Sammie spoke on the incident and offered condolences to Collier’s family in a post he uploaded to Instagram and Twitter.

“In consideration of the recent news, I would first like to express my most sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Collier,” said the 35-year-old. “I understand the severity of the allegations, but I do not have any additional information.”

He continued, “At this time, I respectfully request privacy for not only my family, but the family of Mrs. Collier. Thank you.”

Documents from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office state that Baxter was reportedly driving a red SVU and told detectives she was being followed when she began randomly shooting into the air and hitting cars, including Collier’s.

A witness, referred to as Victim2 in an affidavit for arrest warrant, identified Baxter in a lineup as the woman who began “shooting at multiple random vehicles with what he thought to be a ‘cowboy’ type firearm,” according to the document.

From an autopsy, detectives found a gunshot wound to the abdomen and recovered one projectile. When police searched Baxter’s home, located close by on White Herron Drive, they found multiple cellphones, a 9mm, and the .38 revolver she allegedly used inside her purse. Baxter reportedly told police she was not under medication and told officers she had the weapons for “protection since the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has been stalking her for more than two years.” She also explained another incident where she alleged five cars followed her.

Baxter was ultimately charged with second-degree murder and shooting into a vehicle.