‘His Spirit is the Thread That Connects Us’: Regina King Shares Touching Tribute About Her Late Son on What Would Have Been His 27th Birthday

Regina King honored her late son Ian Alexander Jr. with a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 19. Alexander passed away from suicide at the age of 26 on Jan. 21, 2022, two days after his birthday.

The actress noted that she was celebrating his presence on what would have been his 27th birthday in the post with a video that captured a floating lantern flying high into the sky. The lantern was orange, which King said was Ian’s favorite color.

King shared the video on Instagram on Jan. 19 with a caption noting the special day.

“January 19th is Ian’s Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us,” she wrote.

The 52-year-old actress also noted that Ian is her “guiding light.”

Regina King shares a touching tribute on her late son’s 27th birthday. (Photo: @iamreginaking/Instagram.)



“Of course orange is your favorite color…It’s the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light.”

Several of King’s friends showed the actress support under the post. Tracee Ellis Ross dropped five orange hearts. Actress Niecy Nash wrote, “My friend. I think of you often. I always pray for your strength & peace in the midst of loss and grief. I love you.”

Actress Yvonne Orji also responded to the tribute for Ian. She wrote, “Love, healing and peace to you in abundance.”

Ian was King’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. “The Harder They Fall” star once spoke about the unconditional love a mother should have for her child in 2007 after separating from Ian’s father.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” King told People. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”

Famous actor, Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., died by suicide on Friday. He turned 26 years old two days before on Jan. 19.



Sending my thoughts and prayers to #ReginaKing and family. 🙏🏾❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/pcFyLxd6vk — Natalie Y. B. (@i_Am_Natalie_B) January 22, 2022

King and Ian were extremely close, which Ian Jr. detailed in a tribute to his mother on her 50th birthday on Jan. 15, 2021.

“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for,” he wrote on Instagram.

He also called his mom a “superhero” and spoke on her unconditional love. ‘”But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got s— on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!”