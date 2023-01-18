Rapper MC Lyte Kicks off New Year with New Beau Following Divorce  

It looks like rapper MC Lyte is back in the dating game after reportedly finalizing her divorce from her now-ex-husband John Wyche. The former couple wed in Jamaica in 2017, and just three years later, the emcee called it quits and filed for divorce in August 2020.

The 52-year-old, whose legal name is Lana Michele Moorer, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Moorer will keep her music catalog and other items in the settlement.

MC Lyte is keeping everything she came into the marriage with after her divorce with John Wyche. (Photo: @mclyte/Instagram.)

The court documents also reportedly note that Moorer will keep all personal effects in her possession, including her jewelry and clothing. The “Cha Cha Cha” rapper will also keep all earnings before, during, and after her nuptials with Wyche. This includes her vehicle, financial accounts, furniture, and a life insurance policy.

She will also retain her music catalogs and other creative property in the divorce settlement, including royalties. The couple’s prenuptial agreement is currently being upheld, and each party has also reportedly waived their rights for spousal support.

But all’s well that ends well, as the rap vet recently confirmed that she’s officially moved on and dating someone new. Last week, the “Ruff Neck” artist shared a cozy photo of herself next to a man with a salt-and-pepper beard. He wore glasses on his face, while Moorer pulled hers up just above her eyes. She wrote in the caption, “This is Winning. 2023 … I’m ready.”

Fans in the comments shared their excitement over her blossoming love life, noting how happy she looks. But there weren’t many details on exactly who the mystery man is.

Fans were excited about Moorer dating happily, and if things go well, he could potentially be her next suitor. Last February the “Keep On, Keepin On” artist told the ladies of “The Real” that her divorce from Wyche was prolonged because he refused to sign on the dotted line.

“It’s hard in the beginning, but when you realize to have happiness doesn’t mean that you have to remain together, and it doesn’t mean that you are a failure because the marriage failed,” she said. “It’s all ego, so you just have to be able to let go.”

When asked if she would get married again, Moorer said yes but only “if it feels right in my soul.” She said, “I don’t want to date until my marriage is completely over because I don’t want to bring any baggage in. I want it to be so clean and clear.”