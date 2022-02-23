‘He Doesn’t Want to Sign the Papers’: MC Lyte Opens Up About Her Pending Divorce

It’s been almost three years since rap pioneer MC Lyte filed for divorce from her husband, entrepreneur John Wyche. The pair, who do not have any children together, met on Match.com and wed in Jamaica in August 2017. Fans were shocked when TMZ and other outlets confirmed the news, which she is currently still dealing with.

“I’m actually still going through it,” Lyte told the ladies on “The Real” Monday, Feb. 21. “I think when the press got a hold it I think people thought we were [still together]. I had just filed. So we’re still going through it right now.”

MC Lyte is the executive producer and co-creator of the hip hop series “Partners In Rhyme.” (Photo: @mclyte/Instagram.)

Lyte told the show’s co-hosts she endured various phases with ending her marriage, adding, “In the very beginning I was very distraught.” She initially wanted to make the relationship work for them, their families, and those who supported the marriage from the beginning.

She said, “It’s hard in the beginning, but when you realize to have happiness doesn’t mean that you have to remain together, and it doesn’t mean that you are a failure because the marriage failed. It’s all ego so you just have to be able to let go.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Music artist MC Lyte and fiancee John Wyche arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

When Loni Love asked what was taking the divorce so long, Lyte hesitantly responded, “Because he doesn’t want to sign the papers.”

She feels that now she has the time to focus on herself, her family, her businesses, including the comedic series “Partners In Rhyme,” which she executive produced and co-created.

“I would have loved for there to be marriage along with that, but because it didn’t work it just gives me that much time to put into those areas, and now I’m even more ready for whoever it is that comes now.”

It's gonna take a legend to raise a star! ⭐ Don't miss #PartnersInRhyme TONIGHT at 10/9c or catch up ad-free on @watchallblk. pic.twitter.com/J0V5SbUeEO — WE tv (@WEtv) February 10, 2022

Then co-host Adrienne Bailon asked Lyte and divorcee Garcelle Beauvais if they would get married again. And again, Lyte hesitantly responded, “Yeah,” while laughing. Garcelle said she doesn’t feel the need to get married again but she’s open to it “if it feels right in my soul.”

Lyte said it’s “super-sexy” to be committed to someone. But she’s not ready to jump back into the dating scene yet.

“I don’t want to date until my marriage is completely over because I don’t want to bring any baggage in. I want it to be so clean and clear,” she said.

