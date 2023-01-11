‘It’s Not Even Close’: Dave Chappelle Fans Trash Critics Who Compare Him to Jerrod Carmichael After Golden Globes

Jerrod Carmichael had all cylinders firing as he hosted the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 35-year-old held nothing back as he used his time on stage to joke about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity problem, Scientology, Whitney Houston, and how his blackness likely helped him land the gig.

Carmichael’s approach to comedy does not boast an animated delivery or slapstick antics; instead, it tends to be anchored in storytelling and finding the punchline in his observations of society. To some, his opening monologue that night and the jokes that followed were edgy and humorous. Multiple hot takes from the comedian became trending topics on social media the day after, but no topic was more divisive than critics who pitted Carmichael against comedy juggernaut Dave Chappelle.

A tweet from EPSN writer Britni Danielle seemingly kicked off the online back-and-forth. “No, but for real. Jerrod Carmichael—RIGHT NOW— is who y’all swear Dave Chappelle still is. And it’s not even close,” wrote Danielle. The tweet garnered more than 2,100 responses and over 19,000 likes.

No, but for real. Jerrod Carmichael — RIGHT NOW — is who y'all swear Dave Chappelle still is. And it's not even close. https://t.co/PGg7Orxnti — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 11, 2023

“Dave Chappelle never even crossed my mind while watching Jerrod Carmichael. There’s shock value there sure. I personally wouldn’t compare them at all tho,” responded one person.

Dave Chappelle never even crossed my mind while watching Jerrod Carmichael. There’s shock value there sure. I personally wouldn’t compare them at all tho. — ✨Regina Jackson✨ (@reginavjackson) January 11, 2023

Another stated, “It’s ok to praise a Black man without feeling the need to hate on another Black man.”

It’s ok to praise a Black man without feeling the need to hate on another Black man — Sammy (@bballinsammy) January 11, 2023

Chappelle himself has been a source of division among the masses. He has either been lauded for fearlessly commenting on the world or condemned for exercising his right to free speech. After toeing the line of sensitivity with jokes about the LGBTQ+ community in his Netflix special “The Closer,” the 49-year-old became the target of the cancel culture movement. The “Half Baked” actor has remained largely unmoved by the efforts and has turned away from demands to apologize. Rather, he has expressed that his material is never intended to do harm but that he will not be bullied into censorship over hurt feelings.

Even Carmichael, who came out as gay in his 2022 HBO special “Rothaniel,” slammed the veteran stand-up comic. “That’s the legacy? Your legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans shit? It’s an odd hill to die on. And it’s like, hey, bro. Who the f— are you? Who do you f—? What do you like to do?” Carmichael asked when laying into Chappelle in a GQ interview last year.

The 35-year-old continued, “Childish jokes aside, who the f— are you? It’s just kind of played. But he’s choosing to die on the hill. So, alright, let him.”

Still, Chappelle’s fans came out in full fledge to defend him as critics continued to debate who is funnier. “Lol JC doesn’t hold a candle to DC and it’s not even close,” commented one person.

Lol JC doesn't hold a candle to DC and it's not even close… — Kreedur (@CritterKreider) January 11, 2023

“Jerrod Carmichael is the conscious comedian Dave Chappelle thinks he is now,” wrote another.

Jerrod Carmichael is the conscious comedian Dave Chappelle thinks he is now — Jerry the Dentist | *I am not licensed* (@JDawgg56) January 11, 2023

Others suggested that both men should be appreciated as individuals. A third commenter asked, “Why you pitting 2 talented black men against each other? Why can’t Jerrod be Jerrod? Why down Chappelle to uplift Jerrod?”

Why you pitting 2 talented black men against eachother? Why can’t Jerrod be Jerrod? Why down Chappelle to uplift Jerrod? — RolliN (@revoltrollin) January 11, 2023

“Dave Chappelle is Dave Chappelle. And Jerrod Carmichael is great, I’m a huge fan. Chappelle is One of One. The hate on him needs to stop,” added a fourth person.