Scammer Tales: The Crimes of the Infamous Fake Teen Doctor, ‘Dr. Love,’ Now Sentenced for New Charges at 25

A Florida teen who bypassed medical school and a college education and opened his own medical practice without a license has been sentenced to 28 months in prison for new fraud charges.

According to reports, Malachi Love-Robinson, now 25, was working for shipping broker United States of Freight when he was arrested for instructing customers to pay him directly for the services instead of the company.

Malachi Love-Robinson, known as “Dr. Love” for his medical exploits as a teen, was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Dec. 29, 2022. (Photo: Twitter/IvyShark)

Love-Robinson, who dubbed himself “Dr. Love,” had only been out of prison for 15 months after a trail of fraud crimes and allegations, including trying to buy a Jaguar with a stolen credit card and stealing $43,000 from an addiction center.

The man infamous for being a fake doctor allegedly has spent nearly a decade executing scheme after scheme swiping vulnerable people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Love-Robinson was so precocious that the Florida Department of Children had to issue a cease-and-desist against him as a teenager.

However, Love-Robinson has accused the media of overblowing the situation in the press.

“The news comes and gets a snippet of information and blasts it everywhere,” he told WPBT. “And it’s like, geez, I am famous, but not for a good reason, and it’s detrimental to a person’s character. It’s detrimental to a person’s business. It’s detrimental to their family. It’s detrimental to their overall well-being.”

Love-Robinson’s alleged scams date back to when he was 16, according to Law & Crime. The West Palm Beach native would reportedly go to various high schools claiming to be a doctor and applying for medical positions. He took the scheme several steps further when he opened The New Birth New Life Medical Center, through which he reportedly duped an elderly woman out of $80,000 for house calls and a doctor out of $20,000 when he was 18.

He was re-arrested a day after making bail after trying to purchase the luxury British vehicle at the elder’s woman’s expense.

In January 2018, he accepted a plea deal for all of the charges, including fraud, grand theft and practicing medicine without a license, and received a sentence of 42 months in prison. He is now heading back to prison for more than two years after stealing over $10,000 from the United States of Freight.

Love-Robinson told one customer to wire $2,600 to a bank account for his business. He told other customers to pay through PayPal or Venmo, court records show. The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to fraud and grand theft charges last week, according to The Associated Press.

In January 2015, when he was 17, Love-Robinson reportedly walked into a pregnant woman’s exam room at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, wearing a stethoscope and face mask, according to WPBF.

The convicted scammer denied those allegations in the press.

“Allegations and accusations could be as a dagger in the back,” he told a WPBT reporter in 2016. “I would simply say–shadowing a physician. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

“Whatever the community assumes and whatever the community– whatever picture they want to paint. It could be beautiful, or it can be ugly.”