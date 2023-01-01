Diddy’s Net Worth In 2022: How Much Is He Worth?

Sean John Combs, also known by the names P Diddy, Diddy or Puff Daddy, is a New York City-born rapper, record executive, producer, and entrepreneur with a net worth of $900 million. The hip-hop mogul has built a successful career across the music, entertainment, fashion and media industries.

Born in Harlem in New York City, on Nov. 4, 1969, after the murder of Diddy’s father Melvin Earl Combs, Diddy moved to Mount Vernon, New York. Diddy attended Howard University as a business major but left after his sophomore year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: (L-R) Babyface and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs speak onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sean Combs began his career in the music industry at New York’s Uptown Records, working as a talent director. After leaving New York’s Uptown Records, Combs went on to found his own record label, Bad Boy Entertainment.

In 1997, Combs released his debut single “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down,” which went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Sean Combs has won several Grammy Awards including Best Rap Album for his record album “Press Play” and founded several business ventures working as a fashion designer, record executive and entertainer. Sean Combs also has six children.

In 2016, Sean Combs founded Combs Enterprises, pledging $1 million to the School of Business at Howard University in the form of the Sean Combs Scholarship fund.

What Is Diddy’s Net Worth in 2022?

Sean “Diddy” Combs received Atlanta’s prestigious Phoenix Award and talked about how much he loves the city in a video. (Photo: Prince Williams / WireImage via Getty Images)

Today, the Bad Boys record producer is one of the highest-paid and richest celebrities in the world. Yearly, Diddy’s earnings amount to anywhere between $50 million to $100 million. Since starting his career in the 1990s, Diddy has earned well over $1 billion from his sprawling business empire with his own record label Bad Boy Entertainment, music royalties and business investments and alcohol brand partnerships with Ciroc Vodka. Diddy is also a stakeholder owner in DeLeon tequila and has a majority holding in Aquahydrate, an alkaline water brand.

Diddy is also the owner of the streaming platform Revolt and holds an impressive portfolio of luxury cars, real estate, and global music tours.

Diddy’s Net Worth: Contracts & Salary

Combs Earnings from the Music Industry

Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs performing on ‘The Source Hip-Hop Music Awards’ at the Pantages Theatre in Hollwood, California. The show will air on the UPN Network on Friday, August 20, 1999 at 8:00pm. (Photo:Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)

Sean Combs’ first rap album, “No Way Out,” was released on July 1, 1997, through Bad Boy Records. The album sold over 561,000 copies in one week and earned him five Grammy nominations. The album won Best Rap Album at the 40th Grammy Awards.

Throughout his career, Diddy has done successful and popular collaborations with other rappers and artists including The Notorious B.I.G, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Lil Kim, Biggie Smalls, Boyz II Men, Usher, TLC, and more.

On a yearly basis, Diddy earns an estimated $3 million from music streaming. The American rapper and mogul signed a joint-venture deal with Warner Music Group in 2005. This lucrative partnership meant Warner Music Group gained a 50 percent stake in Diddy’s label. The deal between the music legend and the record label was estimated to be worth $30 million for three years.

In 2016, Diddy and fellow rap artists from his own record label Bad Boy Entertainment went on the “Bad Boy Family Reunion” music tour, which earned $17.5 million from selling 208,508 tickets across 19 shows.



Diddy’s Net Worth: Awards and Recognitions

Diddy’s Instagram (@diddy)

Big Wins In the Acting Industry

The American singer and rapper has received recognition in the acting industry. Diddy won Best Documentary Feature for “Undefeated” at the 2012 Academy Awards after serving on the film project as executive producer.

In 2009, Diddy won Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special for “A Raisin in the Sun” at NAACP Image Awards.

Across two decades, P Diddy has acted in films like “Monster’s Ball” (2001), “I’m Still Here” (2010), “Draft Day” (2014) and “The Defiant Ones” (2017).

Investments In Business

Diddy In the Fashion Industry

STUDIO CITY, CA – MAY 30: Sean Combs attends the Los Angeles premiere of Fox’s “The Four: Battle For Stardom” Season 2 held at CBS Studios – Radford on May 30, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Diddy’s ventures in business range from investments in the food industry to fashion. In 1998, Puff Daddy became a fashion designer and founded his own clothing line, Sean John. In 2008, Diddy acquired Enyce clothing line from Liz Claiborne.

P Diddy Previously Owned Restaurants

Diddy has also ventured into the food space, owning two restaurants named Justin. The New York location closed in 2007, and Justin’s in Atlanta closed in 2012.

Diddy’s Assets in Real Estate

Mega Mansions for the Mega Mogul

Diddy 2022 star-studded birthday party. IG @Diddy

Over the course of his career P Diddy has built an impressive real estate portfolio. In 1998, Diddy paid $2.45 million a home in East Hampton, New York. This is where Diddy came to hold his famous White Party. The American rapper later rented this home for $200,000 per month at times when he was away. Diddy sold this property in 2020 for $4.7 million.

Diddy paid $4 million for a 3.5-acre estate property in Alpine, New Jersey, in 2004. Diddy listed this home in 2007 for $9 million but eventually sold it in 2016 for $5.5 million.

In 2009, Diddy paid $5.25 million for a home Kim Porter, the mother of three of his children. Kim Porter tragically died in 2018, but Diddy has ownership of the home.

In 2016, the business mogul sold his New Jersey mansion after roughly nine years on the market. Diddy listed the seven-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bathroom mega-mansion for $9 million in March 2007, then raised the price in 2011 to $13.5 million. The New Jersey property eventually sold at the price of $7.98 million.

In 2021, Diddy was reported to be the mystery buyer behind the purchase of Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s six-bedroom, ten-bathroom estate on Star Island in Miami. The luxurious 8,000-square-foot estate’s purchase price was $35 million.

The property also boasts a two-story guesthouse with three bedrooms along with the same waterfront views of the Miami skyline.

In January 2022, the American rapper sold his 9,655-square-foot home in Los Angeles’ Toluca Lake community for $6.5 million after only a few months on the market. The property has six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. Diddy originally bought the property in 2009 for $5.25 million.

Diddy’s Collection of Cars and Planes

Diddy’s himself a $60m Gulfstream G550 plane for his 52nd birthday in 2021. [email protected]

On top of being one of the highest-paid hip-hop artists in the U.S. and worldwide, Diddy has a taste for luxury cars and planes.

The hip-hop artist is the owner of a $60 million Gulfstream G550 private jet with an all-black paint job that’s been dubbed “Air Combs.”

The Grammy Award winner has a car collection worth nearly $2 million with a heavy-hitter list of vehicles that include everything from a Maybach 57 to Ferraris and Lamborghinis to antiques like a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette.

In the past, Diddy is rumored to have gifted Justin Bieber a $225,000 Gallardo Spyder as well as a Range Rover.

Diddy’s Watches

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: Sean Diddy Combs seen attending Spotify Who We Be x City Girls Wireless Festival after-party at The Standard on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

Another asset that has contributed to Combs’ wealth is his collection of watches. Combs is the proud owner of several luxury Swiss watches with a collective value over $1 million.

In 2021, Diddy made headlines for insulting rapper Jay Z for purchasing Richard Mille watches, a famous luxury brand.

Diddy claimed people are being “tricked” to buy the brand’s watches. He notoriously claimed on IG: “I’m in my bag right now. … I’m not a hater, I’m a connoisseur of fly sh-t and I’m just telling y’all, y’all getting tricked by the Richard Mille,” he said.

From there, Diddy compared Mille watches to those made by Timex, which can be found at retailers like Walmart and Target.

Diddy’s Partners‘ Net worth

Faith Evans

On his come-up as a record producer and American rapper, Puff Daddy has had several relationships with different women over the years.

After establishing his own record label, Combs signed other artists such as Faith Evans, an American singer, producer and actress, who is known for her relationship with the rap star.

Evans has a net worth of $3 million and in 1994 became the first female artist to sign with Puff Daddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment. In June 2001, Evans sold approximately 500,000 copies and made $650,000 in record sales after signing with P Diddy.