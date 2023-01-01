Bill Cosby Says There Is ‘Fun to Be Had’ In Announcing Plans for a Comedy Tour In 2023, Social Media Users Suggest He Sit This One Out

Bill Cosby is ready to make his comedic comeback. In fact, the disgraced comedian is already planning a tour to mark his return to the stage, which he hopes will begin in the spring or summer of next year.

The actor made the declaration on Dec. 28 when he appeared on the radio show “WGH Talk.” “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” said the 85-year-old. When asked if he was certain that 2023 would see him hit the road with stories and jokes in tow for his audience, he said yes. “There’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa. Court filings on Friday, April 5, 2019, showed that Cosby has agreed to settle lawsuits in a Massachusetts case filed by seven women who said he defamed them when he accused them of lying about sexual misconduct allegations. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

“The Adventures of Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids” creator’s career came to a screeching halt in 2014 when decades-old sexual assault allegations resurfaced. Cosby ultimately stood trial for drugging and assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. He was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, the comedian’s conviction was vacated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in June 2021, just three years into his sentence.

At the time, Andrew Wyatt, the star’s representative, said Cosby had been preparing material while imprisoned. “He has been working on new materials, while incarcerated. So, he’s ready to get back to performing… He’s been talking to a number of promoters and comedy club owners… He’s just excited the way the world is welcoming him back,” Wyatt told RadarOnline. Wyatt also shared that the media personality had been in talks with a “major production company and network” about a possible documentary.





While Cosby is ready to move forward and get back into the flow of exercising his comedy chops, he is not yet out of the woods as it pertains to his legal woes. In early December, five more women, including two former actresses from “The Cosby Show,” accused the beloved TV father figure and filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him in the state of New York.

“People have looked at the allegations, they’ve looked at the information, and it’s a money grab,” Wyatt told NPR. He continued by stating that the latest filing would not deter the comedian’s plans. “We have so many — I mean, hundreds of thousands of supporters just asking for him to do a show. We have so many promoters across the country. He is in high demand,” added Wyatt.

Early reactions to the news that Cosby is planning a comeback tour in the midst of his troubling legal matters have many suggesting that he lie low. Some of those comments include:

“My dude, i think you’ve had enough fun.”

“He got out of jail on a technicality.. he should be sitting down.. he did enough “touring” without consent!”

“No sir. Stay home lol.”

“Now, Bill. Whoever is on his team…if y’all let this happen, you ALL deserve to be fired never to work again in Hollywood! #foolishnesson1000.”