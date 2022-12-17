‘I Am Very Much in Love’: Lizzo Confirms Relationship with Myke Wright is Serious. Here’s a Detailed Look at How It All Started.

Who Is Lizzo Dating Now?

“Cuz I Love You” singer Lizzo is happy and glowing with her new partner, Myke Wright. Romance rumors about the two were spiraling for years before the Grammy-winning confirmed their status during a chat with host Andy Cohen in April. Here’s a look at Lizzo’s and Myke’s dating history.

Who is Lizzo’s boyfriend Myke Wright?

Lizzo’s boyfriend, Myke Wright, is an actor and comedian who has appeared on shows and films like “Comedy Central,” “Adam Devine’s House Party,” and “Doubting Thomas.” Lizzo and Myke met while co-hosting the former MTV show “Wonderland” in 2016.

Lizzo and Wright appear to be smitten with each other, attending press events and going on vacations together. She calls him the “love of my life,” and he calls her “Melly.”

After years of keeping things low-key, their burgeoning friendship blossomed into a budding romance where the two have become “life mates.” And the world can’t get enough of Lizzo talking about weddings and falling in love with Mr. Myke Wright.

Initially, the world referred to Wright as Lizzo’s ‘mystery man.’ For a while, fans suspected she was dating rapper DaBaby, who joined Lizzo on the remix to her hit “Truth Hurts.” Those rumors dispersed after Lizzo and Myke’s attended a screening for her Amazon Prime series “Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls.” Here’s a look at Lizzo’s and Mike’s dating timeline.

December 2022

Lizzo just recently began opening up about her relationship with Myke Wright in interviews. Earlier this week, during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” she said, “I am very much in love with Myke. Absolutely. 100 percent.”

In the episode that aired Monday, Dec. 12, she claims she sensed the sexual “tension” back then, but they both needed to work on themselves.

The “Juice” hitmaker admitted she reunited with Myke Wright later “when the time was right.” She said, “We’re not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in.”

When asked did she want to get married and have kids with the “Doubting Thomas” star, the singer confessed, “There’s nobody else I’m gonna be with for the rest of my life.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 14: Lizzo is seen on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Wil R/Star Max/GC Images)

October 2022

Lizzo first mentioned she was open to marrying Wright during her October cover story with Vanity Fair. The “About Damn Time” artist said she was OK with patiently waiting until they tie the knot.

“I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything. We’re just in love. And that’s it,” she shared in the interview before noting her stance on monogamous relationships.

“People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners,” said the executive producer of “Love, Lizzo.” “That is not me. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.”

September 2022

During an appearance on “Audacy Check In,” Lizzo gushed that she was “in love” with Wright, who gave her a “creative” nickname.

“Well, I am in love,” said the “Hustlers” actress. “He has [his] own name for me. He calls me Melly.” The self-love queen said she was so touched by the name that she candidly used it in her song, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”

In the second verse, Lizzo sings, “He call me Melly (ayy), he squeeze my belly (yeah) / I’m too embarrassed (ah) to say I like it.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Lizzo just recently began opening up about her relationship with Myke Wright in interviews.(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

July 2022

After news of her relationship went public, the songwriter began opening up about their relationship status. Lizzo that she was in a non-traditional relationship during an interview with “The Breakfast Club.” She said she doesn’t believe in monogamy, noting she was scared by the thought of spending a decade with someone.

“I think a traditional relationship scares me for ten years, but love is forever. I can love somebody forever,” Lizzo explained. “Monogamy, to me, is a little claustrophobic because there are rules. I think a love relationship that’s not monogamous has no rules. I think people who do poly and all that stuff — there’s still rules.”

June 2022

Lizzo’s man was on full display at For Your Consideration’s Los Angeles event for “Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls.” Lizzo posted photos and an Instagram video from the big night of herself and Myke Wright. The “Good as Hell” singer wore a head-to-tail all-pink look, while beau rocked a suit with two braids.

She wrote in the caption, “Ima boss ass b-tch, b-tch, b-tch, b-tch, b-tch, b-tch, b-tch, #FYC.”

Lizzo and Myke posed in another photo with their hands resting on top of one another. She confirmed their appearance was not the couple’s official red carpet debut despite fans’ reactions.

More questions about Wright’s relationship with Lizzo were raised after she was spotted rocking a dazzling diamond ring.

Lizzo and her man, Myke Wright, at a screening for “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Grrrls.” (Photos: @lizzobeating/Instagram.)

April 2022

During an interview on Cohen’s “SiriusXM’s Radio Andy” show in April, Lizzo confirmed she was in a relationship with the suspected mystery man but did not reveal his name or identity. She explained how her fame has not been a distraction.

“If you have the right person, no. Not at all. It’s not even a factor,” she told Cohen on April 18. “It should be mutually supportive, no matter what that person does.”

That same month, the “Truth Hurts” pulled a double shift as host and performer of the April 16th episode of “Saturday Night Live.” She addressed a number of “Rumors” about herself but did not mention her relationship with Myke Wright.

March 2022

Back in March, Lizzo posted a collage of photos and videos featuring Myke Wright’s hand, eyebrow, arm, and hair. His identity still remained a secret at the time because she never revealed his face.

Lizzo spotted snagging a kiss from her boyfriend, Myke Wright. (Photo: @lizzobeating/Instagram).

February 2022

Lizzo popped out on Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles with Wright, who was a member of the hip-hop group Phresh Heir. At the time, he wore a black ski mask, a black jacket, and pants with red and white shoes. The star of “Lizzo’s “Watch Out For the Big Grrrls” matched her man in a wore a sexy red dress and shoes.

Still, no one knew who Wright was at the time.

April 2021

For months, many believed Lizzo had a secret romance brewing with the star of “Captain America” Chris Evans. She once asked Even to “marry me” on Twitter back in June 2019.

At one point in April 2021, the Detroit native started a rumor she was pregnant with the actor’s child.

“I read a lot of gossip online that I’m dating every little white boy in Hollywood,” said Lizzo during her monologue on “SNL.” “They think I’m collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones. I even heard a rumor that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’s baby.”

She continued, “I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’s baby.’ It’s called manifesting!'”

Another viral TikTok revealed that Lizzo and Evans exchanged remarks after he responded to her flirty “drunk DM.”

The “Rumors” artist later shared that Evans promised to come to her show.

Lizzo had a huge crush on Marvel actor Chris Evans. (Photos: @lizzobeating/Instagram, @chrisevans/Instagram.)

March 2021

Fans first started speculating Lizzo was dating Myke Wright after they were seen intimately touching in March. Although they were categorized as friends, the pair were spotted canoodling on a balcony back in May. At the time, most outlets, including The Sun, referred to the Phresh Heir artist as Lizzo’s “mystery man.”

Paparazzi captured Lizzo and Wright kissing, hugging, and enjoying each other on vacation in Malibu. She attempted to throw fans off by sharing a cheeky Instagram video of herself with the caption, “SINGLE,” and a winking emoji.