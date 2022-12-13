5 CBD Dog Treats That Really Work

Dogs are a cherished part of any household, and the best CBD dog treats can help ensure they’re treated with the same type of love and care as their human housemates.

Still, the CBD dog treats market can be tricky to navigate, full of less-reputable companies trying to capitalize on confusing science and emerging information about the benefits of CBD.

That’s why we’ve crafted a list of the best CBD dog treats for all types of troubles, including:

Keep reading to see more about how we created this list, what we love about these companies, and how CBD for dogs can help your favorite furry friend.

Best CBD Dog Treats in 2022

Thanks to a thoughtful mix of carefully sourced ingredients and reputable brands, these are some of our favorite CBD treats for dogs in 2022.

Best Overall CBD Dog Treats: FOMO Bones CBD Soft Chews for Dogs

Pros:

Good Manufacturing Practice-certified

Third-party lab tested

Domestically-grown hemp

Cons:

Dosing may need to be adjusted for smaller dogs

Specs:

Spectrum: Isolate

Strength: 5 mg CBD/treat

Recommended Dosage: Varies (See product page for details)

Overview: Named after the acronym for “Fear of Missing Out,” this company ensures that our canine kids don’t worry too much when we’re not around. But the quality of FOMO Bones’ treats should also put their humans at ease.

The company utilizes ultra-safe CBD isolate to bring all the benefits of the hemp plant product to the table, but that’s far from the only helpful ingredient in these CBD dog treats.

FOMO Bones also uses the essence of valerian root and passion flower, both herbs long-associated with helping bring about a natural sense of relaxation. L-tryptophan — AKA the ingredient in turkey largely responsible for everyone’s post-Thanksgiving nap — is also in the mix. And the company also includes chamomile, which can also help promote healthy sleep cycles and relaxation.

In all, these treats are perfect for pups with anxiety or sleep issues, but their stellar — and clean — ingredients list makes them a wonderful option for any dog who may benefit from what CBD has to offer.

What Customers Love: Customers gushed about these CBD pet treats, saying their dogs loved to eat them as much as they loved feeding them to their pooches. Besides scarfing up the tasty snack, dogs also seemed calmer, happier, and pain-free after eating these treats, customers said.

Best CBD Dog Treats for Joint Pain: Penelope’s Bloom Joint + Mobility CBD Treats

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Oven baked in small batches

Domestically-grown hemp

Cons:

Free shipping only with $65+ orders

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 10 mg/treat

Recommended Dosage: Varies based on weight (See dosing chart for details)

Overview: If your pup is struggling a bit to catch up, these treats can help put a pep back in her step and a wag back in her tail.

Penelope’s Bloom is one of the original companies focused exclusively on creating CBD treats for dogs, and as such, takes their mission very seriously. And that effort and experience can be seen in the quality of their Joint + Mobility Treats.

The CBD involved is domestically grown, cleanly extracted, and tested by a third-party lab before it ever finds its way into these treats. And the rest of the ingredients read more like a grocery list than a science project, with helpful additives like spinach, blueberry, and sweet potato not only adding a wonderful natural flavor to the mix, but a ton of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, that can help fight any swelling or joint pain your pup may be experiencing.

What Customers Love: Customers loved to see the all-natural (and vegan-friendly!) ingredients list on these CBD dog treats, feeling like they were only feeding the best to their pooches. Plus, most of them said they saw a visible difference in how well their dogs were walking after eating these treats.

Best Tasting CBD Dog Treats: Holistapet Hemp Dog Treats

Pros:

Products for various ailments

Yummy flavors

100% natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Proper dosing may be confusing

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 5 mg/10 mg/20 mg CBD per serving options

Recommended Dosage: Varies (See product page for details)

Overview: Holistapet’s Mobility dog treats specifically harnesses all the deliciousness of pumpkin pie to serve up a treat that’s particularly tasty, thanks to its mix of pumpkin puree, molasses and cinnamon, which can be addictive even to the pickiest pet. But these ingredients don’t just taste good.

Cinnamon is a noted anti-inflammatory agent, great for pups having a hard time getting around. Pumpkin is packed with iron and other essential antioxidants that boost overall health. And the rest of the all-natural ingredients list is just as good, including turmeric root, for another anti-inflammatory boost, and boswellia, an herb noted for helping repair damaged tissue.

That’s to say nothing of the CBD itself, which comes from domestically-based farms, is extracted cleanly, and is tested by a third-party lab before ever getting close to the shelf.

It’s also important to note that HolistaPet has two other dog treats created to target different needs for your pup, including one to boost your dogs overall wellness and another for those suffering from anxiety. (You can also buy a bundle where you get all three!).

What Customers Love: Customers with picky canine friends were thrilled to find a formula that their dog actually enjoyed eating. And the health benefits of the stuff didn’t hurt, with buyers saying their dogs seemed calmer, happier, and overall better after munching on these treats.

Best CBD Dog Treats for Senior Dogs: Honest Paws Mobility Soft Chews

Pros:

Domestically-grown

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO

Cons:

No shipping discounts available

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 5 mg/chew

Recommended Dosage: Varies (See product page for details)

Overview: These dog treats may have been made with easier mobility in mind, but the same ingredients that can help keep a pooch’s joints in good shape can work double-time to help them relax — the perfect combination for a pup who’s in her golden years.

Thanks in part to the boswellia, green tea extract, and rosemary involved, all herbs that bring their own calming effects to the table, your dog won’t only feel better physically, but mentally, too. The addition of various protein strands, which come from shrimp, crab, and chicken, also help promote an overall boost of health and wellness.

Plus, as the star ingredient, Honest Paws’ CBD, also doesn’t disappoint, being cleanly extracted, sourced from domestic farms, and third-party tested for extra assurance before making it into their treats.

What Customers Love: Customers credited these treats for helping ease a dog’s anxiety the good old-fashioned way: By helping them get their jitters out through exercise. With the help of this treat, pet owners said, their pooches were able to hop, skip, and jog right along them again, happily wagging their tail all along.

Best CBD Dog Treats for Anxiety: The Anxious Pet Relax & Roll Soft Chews

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

All-natural ingredients

Promotes calming behaviors

Cons:

A little pricer than some other options

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 15 mg/chew

Recommended Dosage: Varies (See product page for details)

Overview: If your pup suffers from debilitating anxiety, these Rock & Roll Soft Chews from The Anxious Pet treats were made just for her (and your peace of mind!).

This formula is pumped up with 15mg of high-quality CBD that’s grown domestically, cleanly extracted and subject to third-party lab tests before being trusted in their products.

Elsewhere, the ingredients list is filled with things that help promote calm and relaxation from the inside out, including 1600mg of active ingredients like acetyl-L carnitine, ginger root, melatonin and chamomile to promote calm and relaxation.

What Customers Love: This formula was beloved by customers whose dogs were struggling with all matters of anxiety, including signs like fear, pacing, over grooming, depression and chewing. And, according to buyers, dogs easily ate these tasty treats up!

How We Picked Our Winners

There’s a reason we call them our “fur babies.” Pet parents know that their dogs are more than just pets — they’re members of the family. And the supplements we give to them should be just as safe and effective as anything we would give to human members of the household.

That’s why we take our selection process seriously, considering everything from the presence and quality of natural ingredients to the manufacturing process to the ethos of the brand itself.

Quality Sourcing & Processing

First and foremost on our list of concerns is where the ingredients in our canines’ CBD are sourced from, and how they’re processed. These aspects of any product—and especially any CBD product—make up the foundation of quality.

When it comes to hemp, looking for organic, all-natural, or domestically-grown sources is a big indicator of quality. That’s because the hemp plant is notorious for its thirsty roots, which will suck up nearly everything in the soil, be it harmful chemicals or helpful nutrients. And those chemicals, in turn, make their way into the final product.

The way hemp is processed can further impact the overall safety and quality of the CBD oil that gets produced. We look for companies that practice industry-standard methods, such as CO2 extraction, and utilize Good Manufacturing Practices-qualified facilities and professionals to get the job done.

Ingredients

Of course, hemp and CBD oil aren’t the only ingredients involved in CBD pet treats. The rest of what goes into the formula makes a difference, too. (Safe CBD oil doesn’t mean much if it’s mixed with potentially toxic materials, after all.)

So we take the time to read through the entire ingredient list, ensuring companies are only using safe and high-quality stuff to produce CBD treats for dogs that will truly keep them healthy and happy.

Efficiency

Checking for high-quality sourcing, processing and ingredients can say a lot about how effective CBD dog treats might be, but that doesn’t cover the whole story. So we take some extra steps to ensure products we recommend actually work.

One of the best indicators of a CBD pet treat’s efficiency—as well as its overall quality—is the results of any third-party lab testing. While these types of tests aren’t mandatory, most companies who truly believe in their product will get them done, to prove there are no harmful chemicals in the final product, and the CBD is as high-quality as they promise.

Of course, even in our digital age, there’s no method quite like word-of-mouth to determine whether something is worth our time. So we also pay attention to a product’s ratings and review section, seeing what actual customers had to say about their experience.

Brand Reputation

Brand reputation is important in any industry, but that concept goes double in the world of CBD treats for dogs.

That’s because products containing cannabidiol are still loosely regulated at best, leaving plenty of room for scammers or get-rich-quick companies to take advantage of the burgeoning trend of CBD pet treats.

We look out for brands that are known to do good work, those who go out of their way to get their products tested by a third-party lab—and who proudly show those results on their websites—and those who are invested in other charities or notable ventures, to whittle the field down to companies who are in this field for the right reasons.

What is CBD?

CBD — aka cannabidiol — is a chemical compound found in the plant cannabis sativa, otherwise known as hemp. It belongs to a class of compounds called cannabinoids, which, along with two other types of plant parts, called flavonoids and terpenes, help make up the texture, taste, and scent of the plant.

But these compounds also have some seriously beneficial properties when put into the human — or doggie — body.

Scientists have recently discovered a bodily system in many animals called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Made up of a network of sensors, this system is tasked with keeping all internal mechanisms in a state of stasis. If it detects certain levels of hormones or other bodily fluids to be out of whack, the system will signal to the brain to send out the appropriate chemicals to bring things back into balance.

Cannabidiol—along with most other cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes—works directly with this system, plugging into these sensors and helping make them more efficient at what they do. That’s why CBD is credited with helping everything from chronic anxiety to sensitive skin. Since it plugs into a body-wide network, the compound can help bring a steadying presence to any number of maladies.

Types of CBD

While looking into CBD for dogs, you may have noticed companies referring to different types of CBD, including full-spectrum, broad spectrum, or CBD isolate.

These labels aren’t as much to do with the CBD itself as how the compound is processed.

CBD isolate contains CBD only. That means all other flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids have been removed from the final mix. Many people—and pet owners—prefer this method, as the science on how the other hemp plant parts can affect the body is still thin.

Broad spectrum CBD is more of a middle-ground. This mix includes most of the plants’ other chemical compounds, but leaves out one particularly controversial cannabinoid: THC, or the psychoactive component that makes you feel “high” when smoking marijuana.

Broad spectrum CBD is popular for believers in the entourage effect, which theorizes that the various terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids impact each other in ways we have yet to understand, making the whole of them greater than the sum of their parts. In other words, many believe the CBD gets a boost from its interaction with these other plant parts.

Full spectrum CBD leaves it all on the table — flavonoids, terpenes and even THC. However, to be sold legally in the United States, THC levels must be kept at under 0.3%.

Even so, many pet owners will try to avoid these products, as some evidence points to THC having a toxic effect on dogs. Those who choose full-spectrum CBD for their pup note that the low levels of THC present in these products is nowhere near the much-higher levels that lead to toxic effects.

What’s CBD Used For?

CBD — of all types — is used to help with any number of issues a person—or puppy—can encounter.Again, that’s thanks to the compound’s unique interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which has a hand in nearly everything.

Helping the system that helps the body stay in a state of internal balance can help promote better responses to anxiety (which feel like a sense of calm or relaxation), and can help skin and hair remain healthy.

It can also zero in on chronic pain, especially in the joints, working to reduce inflammation and help a dog get the pep back into its step.

Some research has even suggested CBD can help with seizures and certain autoimmune diseases, though much more research is needed to fully support those findings.

How to Choose CBD for Dogs

Choosing the right CBD for dogs can feel overwhelming. There are so many factors to consider, and making sure you do best by your pooch can be a very individual process.

Still, in general, you should make sure you’re looking for brands that:

Get their CBD oil tested by a third-party lab.

Source their CBD from organic, all-natural, or domestically-based farms.

Use other ingredients that are equally healthy and safe.

You also need to consider a number of factors about your fur baby, including:

How old they are

How much they weigh

What types of problems they’re struggling with

If they’re currently taking any other medications or supplements

Their general lifestyle/activity level

Those factors will translate directly to what you should be looking for in your CBD pet treats, including:

The strength of CBD

The type (spectrum) of CBD being used

The dosage per CBD dog treat

A little bit of research into the subject can go a long way. Still, the best way to be sure you’ve made the right choice for your pooch is to consult your veterinarian.

How to Give Your Dog CBD treats

This process will also depend on a number of factors, including the type of CBD pet treat you’ve chosen and the tastes of your particular dog.

If you’re working with CBD oil, the easiest way to give it to your dog is by adding a few drops (the recommended amount) to their food or water. Typically, dogs will eat this right up, but if your pooch has a particularly sensitive pallet, you may want to consider a CBD treat for dogs that uses flavoring to make the overall formula more appealing and easier to get down.

A number of CBD dog treats also come already in the form of a regular dog treat. These include chews or crunchy treats. In this case, you can simply offer the CBD dog treats to your dog the same way you would a regular treat.

However, in all cases, you should make sure to only give your dog the recommended daily dosage of CBD. Most products have instructions on when to offer these treats (in the morning; on an empty stomach, etc.) or how many CBD dog treats a pooch can have in a day.And, if you’re still unsure about how to give your dog CBD, you should contact your veterinarian.

Benefits of CBD for Your Dog

CBD can benefit dogs and other pets in many of the same ways it can help benefit their humans.

Since dogs also have endocannabinoid systems, CBD works the same way inside of their bodies, helping to bring about an internal balance that can ripple out to create a greater sense of calm, reduced pain, a shiny coat, and even help with signs of aging.

Dogs who may benefit the most from CBD pet treats are those who struggle with:

Anxiety

Skin conditions

Chronic pain or inflammation

Seizures

Sleeplessness

Loss of appetite

Glaucoma

Cancer

Still, even healthy pooches can get a beneficial boost from all the flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids found in CBD. Together, the group of compounds help create an all-around wellness, for pups and for people.

Plus, using CBD to help a dog helps promote their health in a natural way, relying on the recipes of Mother Earth, rather than man-made chemicals, to make things better.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

Of course, there is no such thing as a perfect solution. Even something as potentially helpful as CBD has some downsides.

Side effects of CBD for dogs are typically mild, and include:

Dry mouth.

Lethargy or sleepiness.

Upset stomach or vomiting.

Dizziness or discoordination.

Itchiness.

Still, every dog is an individual. Some of them have physiologies that do not mix quite as well with cannabidiol or other flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids involved in the mix.

Some of the more severe potential side-effects of CBD for dogs include:

Tremors.

Low blood pressure. This is typically temporary but can cause light-headedness, confusion, or upset stomachs.

Diarrhea.

Inhibited enzyme production in the liver. CBD affects metabolism, which affects the production of liver enzymes and, subsequently, how other types of medications and supplements are processed in the body. This can lead to some very dangerous effects, so if your dog is on other medications, it’s important to speak with a veterinarian before introducing them to CBD.

Studies have also shown that THC can have an impact on dogs. Too much THC can be toxic for pooches, while a very large amount can even be potentially deadly.

While a majority of the side effects of CBD for dogs is mild—and the more serious side-effects are thankfully rare—the possibility of these issues still makes it important to consult a veterinarian before starting your pet on a CBD regimen.

FAQs

Finding the best CBD dog treats for your pooch can be a difficult task, especially when there’s so much information—not all of it helpful or accurate—out there on the subject.

Many people have a lot of questions about the overall idea, and some of those may be answered here.

Will my dog get high from CBD?

Most likely not. Even humans don’t get high from CBD—at least, not in the same way associated with smoking marijuana.

As CBD works to make the body feel better from the inside, it can result in a relaxing, body high-type effect which may feel like euphoria, or a mild high. But the impact is not psychoactive.

Even full-spectrum CBD does not include enough THC to produce a psychoactive high. Still, dogs do get high from THC, in the same way as humans do, so it is possible—though unlikely—for a dog to feel high after eating very high doses and amounts of full-spectrum CBD.

How much CBD should I give my dog?

This answer depends entirely, on any number of factors, including:

How old your dog is.

How much your dog weighs.

The ailments your dog is dealing with.

If your dog is on any other types of medication or supplements.

The CBD itself also plays a role, with considerations including:

Strength.

Dosage.

The type (spectrum) of CBD being administered.

Most reputable CBD brands will include dosing charts and other instructions and suggestions on how much CBD you should offer your pet. But if you’re unsure, you should consult a veterinarian.

Can I give my dog CBD every day?

Again, this depends on many of the same factors listed above. However, in most cases, it should be safe to give your dog CBD dog treats every day. (The best CBD dog treats are typically formulated at levels where this is safe.)

Once again, it’s important to consult the suggestions and instructions given by the brand, and, if you’re still unsure, the advice of a trusted veterinarian.

Our pets are just as much members of the family as anyone else – which is why it’s just as important to take care of them through aches, pains, and other issues they may be struggling with. And CBD has proven benefits that may help pups with everything from dry skin to joint pain to separation anxiety.

The best CBD dog treats will do so by incorporating cannabidiol that’s thoughtfully sourced, cleanly processed, tested for quality and safety, and sold by a company truly wanting to do the right thing.

It may take a little research to find the best CBD dog treat for your precious pup, but the results will have your fur baby wagging their tails in no time.