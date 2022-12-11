6 Best Collagen Supplements For Tighter Skin

As collagen production declines with age, many people are looking to collagen supplements to help slow down the effects of reduced collagen on skin, hair, nails and joints.

In recent years, the popularity of collagen as a nutritional supplement has skyrocketed, so it can be hard to determine which ones can deliver what they promise.

We researched dozens of brands to find the best collagen supplements in this oversaturated market.

Best Collagen Supplements in 2023

Best Overall Collagen Supplement: SkinnyFit Super Youth Multi-Collagen Peptides

Pros:

5 types of collagen

Naturally-sourced collagen

Hyaluronic acid and vitamin C

Sweet orange and pineapple flavor

If you want to look and feel younger, the Super Youth collagen supplement from SkinnyFit could be just what you need. It promises more youthful skin, healthier hair and nails, support for joint and bone health and improved performance and recovery. What more could you want?

The fruity-flavored collagen powder contains 5 types of collagen from 4 natural sources, plus vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and apple cider vinegar, to fight the signs of aging, inside and out. The 5 types of collagen obtained from natural sources are as follows:

Type I collagen : The most abundant in the human body, type I collagen is a major component of skin, hair, bones, and teeth, and is known to boost skin elasticity for a more youthful appearance.

The most abundant in the human body, type I collagen is a major component of skin, hair, bones, and teeth, and is known to boost skin elasticity for a more youthful appearance. Type II collagen: May strengthen joint cartilage, supporting joint mobility throughout the body.

May strengthen joint cartilage, supporting joint mobility throughout the body. Type III collagen: Believed to support gut health, improve skin elasticity, and support a healthy cardiovascular system.

Believed to support gut health, improve skin elasticity, and support a healthy cardiovascular system. Type V collagen: A primary component of connective tissue that supports vital organs and skin elasticity, Type V collagen is also essential to the formation of type I and III.

A primary component of connective tissue that supports vital organs and skin elasticity, Type V collagen is also essential to the formation of type I and III. Type X collagen: By supporting the mineralization of cartilage within the growth plate of bones, type X collagen can help prevent everyday wear and tear in joints.

The benefits don’t end there. Hyaluronic acid increases skin moisture retention for plumper, firmer-looking skin; the powerful antioxidant action of vitamin C fights inflammation and boosts immunity; and apple cider vinegar can speed up metabolism, burn fat and help suppress appetite.

What do customers think?

Customers love the effects of Super Youth from SkinnyFit, with many praising the collagen supplement for reducing fine lines and wrinkles and bringing a glow to their skin. The effects are not just skin deep. Daily users also report a significant reduction in joint pain, along with improved mobility.

Best Anti-Aging Collagen Supplement: Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens

Pros:

5 types of collagen

Boosted with vitamins and minerals to increase absorption

Made from real food sources

Suitable for a wide range of diets

Third-party testing

The Clean Sourced Collagens from Organixx also contain 5 collagen types (types I, II, III, V, and X), made from four real food sources: beef, chicken, fish and eggshell. This supplement is boosted with vitamin C and B6, zinc and silica to increase the bioavailabilty and absorption of collagen for maximum benefits, which may include:

A reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Improved joint lubrication for greater mobility and reduced discomfort

Thicker hair and stronger nails

Boosted metabolism for easier weight management

Supporting cardiovascular, liver, and gut health

Clean Sourced Collagens also provides a source of protein. Tryptophan — an essential amino acid — makes every serving of powder a complete protein source, 8g in every scoop.

You can consume your daily scoop of collagen with peace of mind that it’s safe thanks to extensive third-party testing. Results of testing show that it’s free of preservatives, heavy metals, colors, and other toxins. Plus, testing verifies that the supplement is suitable for a wide variety of diets being gluten, whey, soy, whey, yeast, starch and sodium-free, as well as being keto and paleo-friendly.

What do customers think?

The most common benefits reported by customers are rejuvenated, younger-looking skin, healthier nails, and relief from the stiff joints that come with arthritis. Customers really appreciate how versatile this collagen is. Since it’s flavorless it can be added to soups, hot drinks, baked goods, desserts, juices, smoothies and so much more, without affecting the smell, taste, or texture.

Best Collagen Supplement for Weight Loss: Invigor8 Collagen Peptides

Pros:

Three types of collagen

16 amino acids

100% natural, food-grade ingredients

Gluten, dairy and soy-free

90-day guarantee

Are you hoping to support healthy weight loss and get more out of your workouts? Then the Collagen Peptides supplement from Invigor8 is a good option for you. Invigor8 uses three types of hydrolyzed collagen which are partially broken down, which aids in the absorption of critical amino acids, so they can work faster and more efficiently in repairing body tissue.

Invigor8’s chosen collagens are types I, II and III, which constitute over 90% of the collagen in the body, thereby helping to reduce the signs of age-related collagen loss. Plus, microencapsulated vitamin C allows your body to better synthesize its own collagen for maximum benefits, which include:

Promoting lean muscle mass

Aiding cardio function to support weight loss

Maintaining healthy joint function, which may help improve mobility and flexibility

Decreasing post-exercise recovery time

This collagen supplement contains a blend of 16 amino acids that help support healthy skin and nails, improve muscle strength and boost exercise performance. You won’t find any cheap fillers or sweeteners in the collagen powder, just 100% natural, food-grade ingredients.

What do customers think?

Many customers of Invigor8 Collagen Peptides have seen positive effects on their skin, hair, and nails, as well as boosted energy levels and more stamina in the gym. Customers appreciate that the powder dissolves quickly in both hot and cold beverages without any grittiness or weird aftertaste.

Best Collagen Supplement for Recovery: Hims & Hers Collagen Protein Powder

Pros:

Naturally sourced collagen

Fortified with amino acids

Formulated to support athletic recovery

Soy and gluten-free

Free of artificial ingredients

Fortify Collagen Protein Power from Hims & Hers is a dietary supplement made of grass-fed bovine collagen that can help keep your skin healthy and hydrated and support muscle recovery and joint health following exercise.

Formulated with 18 different amino acids and free of gluten, soy, GMOs and artificial sweeteners, you can feel good about adding Fortify Collagen Powder to your daily routine. Plus, it’s easy to add to any drink, favorite dessert, or even baked goods.

One scoop a day is all that you need to get the most from your workout, maintain healthy joints, and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

What do customers think?

After using Him & Hers Collagen for a while, gym-going customers report improved recovery following their workouts, as well as boosted stamina and strength. The benefits go beyond the gym, with users seeing improvements in skin tone and elasticity. Some users aren’t too fond of the taste when mixed with just water, but also say that it dissolves well in almost anything— from shakes to soups, with the powder not affecting the flavor.

Best for Skin, Hair and Nails: AnnieMak Clean Multi Collagens

Pros:

5 collagen types from 4 real food sources

No artificial colors or flavors

Flavorless and odorless

Third-party testing for purity

1-year money-back guarantee

Want a complete protein source that can boost your all-around wellness? Then check out Clean Multi Collagens from AnnieMak. With its blend of 5 collagen types (I, II, III, V, and X) and tryptophan — that is an essential amino acid missing from collagen supplements — you get a complete protein source for optimal skin, hair, and nail health.

That’s not all! The supplement also contains vitamin C, silica, zinc and vitamin B6, which helps the body to synthesize new collagen as well as preventing the breakdown of existing collagen and ensuring that the collagen you take is metabolized efficiently. This helps maximize the potential benefits of the collagen supplement, which includes reducing the signs of aging, improving joint mobility, and good cardiovascular, liver and gut health.

Clean Multi Collagens lives up to its name with third-party lab test results showing there are no GMOs, glyphosates, herbicides, pesticides or heavy metals. Plus, the collagen supplement is cruelty-free, gluten-free, sulfate-free and contains no artificial colors or preservatives, so you can be sure you’re putting only good things into your body. It’s also suitable for those following paleo or keto diets.

What do customers think?

Customers report the collagen mixes well with their beverage of choice and with regular use, glowing skin that has a tighter and plumper appearance. Users also claim that Multi Collagen has helped with hair loss experienced after COVID, and significantly improved the strength of their nails. People find it mixes well with liquids without an unpleasant taste or texture.

Most Versatile Collagen Supplement: Earth Echo Collagen Peptides

Pros:

100% bovine collagen

17g of clean protein

Ethically sourced ingredients

Gluten, dairy and soy-free

No artificial flavors

Flavorless, odorless, and with no aftertaste, Collagen Peptides from Earth Echo is a super versatile collagen supplement that can be added to almost any drink, meal, or dessert and you won’t notice the difference in taste or texture. Plus, it’s soy, gluten, dairy and corn free meaning it’s suitable for a wide range of dietary requirements.

With 17g of clean protein in every scoop, this collagen supplement may support healthy weight loss and help maintain normal blood sugar levels. Collagen types I and III can also help your skin look younger, support healthy hair growth, strengthen nails, aid healthy digestion and even help you get a better night’s sleep.

Earth Echo’s Collagen Peptides are not only good for our body but also good for the planet. The brand’s entire product line is made from some of the most bioavailable, ethically sourced ingredients on the market.

What do customers think?

Glowy, more refreshed skin is a common praise customers have for Earth Echo’s Collagen Peptides. When taken in the morning — either as part of their breakfast or in their morning coffee — appears to boost energy levels, keep hunger and cravings at bay, and give a little extra support to aging joints.

How We Chose Our Winners

There are several factors we took into consideration when choosing collagen supplements:

Collagen source

Whether a brand included just one type of collagen or five types of collagen, we only chose supplements that used natural collagen sourced from real food ingredients, such as chicken, marine or bovine collagen.

Additional ingredients

Collagen supplements scored highly if they included ingredients — such as vitamin C, vitamin B6, and zinc — which help the body absorb dietary collagen, as well as promote the synthesis of new collagen. We also favored brands that included tryptophan, which is the amino acid missing from collagen, making the supplement a complete protein source.

Brand reputation

We only chose collagen supplements that were produced by trustworthy companies that disclose the source of their collagen, favoring brands that carry out third-party testing on their supplements. We also checked verified customer reviews carefully to ensure that customer satisfaction was high.

Cost

A high price doesn’t always indicate high quality, it’s value-for-money that matters. Customer reviews are also a good insight into whether a supplement is worth the price.

What is collagen?

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body — making up about one-third of the body’s total protein. It’s found throughout the body, including in the skin, bones, ligaments, tendons, joints, connective tissue, teeth and hair. Essentially, collagen is like the glue that holds our bodies together.

As we age, our ability to produce collagen decreases — it’s estimated that after the age of 20, adults produce 1% less collagen every year. This inevitably leads to a loss of skin elasticity, firmness and radiance, which results in increasingly wrinkled and fragile skin.

The age-related loss of collagen production can’t be prevented, but it can be slowed down by using an SPF every day, collagen supplementation and vitamin C, which helps the body synthesize its own collagen.

How to use collagen supplements

Studies recommend adults take between 2.5 and 15 grams of collagen per day to enjoy its health benefits. It’s important to look for supplements with hydrolyzed collagen formulas, as these can be absorbed effectively by our digestive systems so our body sees the maximum benefits.

Collagen powders, like those on our list, are easy to use. Most are flavorless, which means they can be added to your usual beverage, post-workout shake, soups and desserts without affecting the flavor or texture. If collagen powders aren’t for you, there are other forms of collagen supplements including capsules, gels and pre-made drinks. No matter the formulation you choose, check with your health care professional before embarking on a self-prescribed supplement program.

Benefits of Taking Collagen

Collagen supplementation may result in a variety of health benefits, including:

May Improve Skin Health

Collagen is a major component of your skin, playing a key role in strengthening skin, elasticity and hydration. As we age, the body produces less collagen, resulting in the formation of wrinkles and dry skin.

Several studies have shown that collagen supplements may help slow skin aging by reducing wrinkles and dryness and improving elasticity and hydration. Supplements are believed to work by stimulating the body to produce its own collagen and by promoting the production of other proteins that give your skin structure, such as fibrillin and elastin.

May Ease Joint Pain

Cartilage helps maintain healthy cartilage, the tissue that protects the joints. As collagen decreases with age, so does the integrity of the cartilage within joints, increasing the risk of degenerative joint disorders.

Some studies indicate that collagen supplements may help reduce joint pain and improve the symptoms of joint disorders, such as osteoarthritis. This may be because collagen from supplements may accumulate in the cartilage and stimulate tissues to synthesize more collagen. This may lead to reduced inflammation, improved mobility and less joint pain.

May Increase Muscle Mass

As the most abundant protein in the body, collagen is a key component of muscle tissue. Research suggests that collagen supplements help boost muscle mass in those with age-related muscle loss.

Researchers believe that supplemental collagen may promote the production of muscle proteins, like creatine, as well as stimulate muscle growth following exercise.

May Prevent Bone Loss

Bones are made up primarily of collagen, and as collagen decreases with age, so does bone mass. This can lead to degenerative bone conditions, such as osteoporosis, which comes with a higher risk of bone fractures.

Studies suggest that collagen supplements may slow down the bone loss that leads to osteoporosis, although more research is needed.

Other Benefits

The potential therapeutic benefits of collagen don’t end there, others include:

Hair and nails: Taking a collagen supplement every day may increase the strength of your nails, and help both to grow longer.

Taking a collagen supplement every day may increase the strength of your nails, and help both to grow longer. Weight loss: While more research is needed, there is anecdotal evidence that collagen may promote weight loss and a faster metabolism.

While more research is needed, there is anecdotal evidence that collagen may promote weight loss and a faster metabolism. Heart health: Collagen provides structure to blood vessels and without enough of the protein, they may become less flexible. This can lead to a narrowing of the vessels, which can cause a heart attack or stroke. Research suggests that long-term collagen supplementation can significantly reduce artery stiffness.

FAQs

Can I take collagen every day?

Yes, you can take a collagen supplement every day and should do so to get the best results. Furthermore, collagen is safe for long-term use. Just make sure you follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

How long does it take for collagen supplements to work?

When supplementing with collagen, patience is key. No matter your goal, it will take at least 8 weeks to experience noticeable results in skin health and joint and pain relief. Some studies suggest it could take as long as 12 months before you see noticeable benefits to bone health.

Will I really get tighter skin?

There is limited research on whether collagen can give you tighter skin. However, some studies have discovered that collagen supplements may improve skin texture, elasticity and hydration, which could improve the appearance of aging, saggy skin.

Are there any side effects of collagen?

Collagen is generally considered to be a safe and non-toxic daily supplement for healthy individuals, with few reported side effects. Collagen may cause digestive side effects, such as heartburn and feelings of fullness, but these are typically temporary.

However, some collagen supplements are made with common allergens such as eggs, tree nuts and shellfish. People with allergies to these foods should avoid supplements with collagen that are sourced from these ingredients.

Taking a collagen supplement every day can be an easy and effective way to support better skin, improve joint mobility and aid athletic recovery.

When choosing a collagen supplement, look for hydrolyzed collagen, which is better utilized by the body. Additional ingredients, such as vitamin C and zinc, can increase the effects of a collagen supplement by stimulating the synthesis of additional collagen.

As with any supplement, only purchase from trustworthy brands and speak to your healthcare provider before starting collagen supplementation, particularly if you have underlying health conditions.

