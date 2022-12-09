CBD Oil For Dogs: Top 10 Brands To Calm Your Pup Down

Extracted from hemp, CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid with a number of therapeutic benefits. Over the past few years, it has become more common not only for people, but also for pets. Dogs, especially, can enjoy benefits like anxiety relief, relaxation, and pain relief when given CBD oil. The best CBD oils for dogs are pure, potent, and effective.

There are plenty of CBD oils for dogs, but choosing between them is not always easy. Every dog has different needs and tastes, and you need to choose a CBD oil that suits those needs and tastes. To help you make a more informed decision, we reviewed and evaluated the most popular CBD oils for dogs. Here are 10 that emerged as our top contenders.

Best CBD Oils for Dogs in 2023

CBD has been legal in the United States for several years. As such, CBD companies have had a chance to expand their markets, hone their products, and experiment with newer, better formulas. As a result, there are now many different varieties of CBD oils for dogs. While every oil on this list has different strengths, they are all pretty versatile with benefits including pain relief, relaxation, and stress-relief.

Without further ado, here are our top 10 CBD oils for dogs in 2023.

Best Overall: FOMO Bones CBD Pet Tincture

Fomo Bones was founded by two dog owners hoping to make life easier and less stressful for dogs and their humans. Their products are made by real humans, not robots, and they’re backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. Fomo Bones is also a member of the Hemp Industries Association, which shows their dedication to innovation.

This Colorado-based company offers a variety of CBD dog treats and oils. Their CBD Pet Tincture is one of their best-selling products. It has a rotisserie chicken flavor, and each bottom contains 500 mg CBD. In addition to CBD, the oil is formulated with tryptophan, chamomile, and passion flower, all of which are known for their calming properties.

Pros:

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Kosher Certified

Made with 100% USA-sourced ingredients

Easy-to-follow dosing instructions included on the bottle

What Customers Love Most:

Customers love how well this CBD oil calms down their nervous dogs. Some owners give it to their dogs in the morning before leaving for work, as it helps combat separation anxiety. Others use it before visits to the vet or dog park.

Reviewers also find Fomo Bones CBD Oil useful for managing arthritis and other joint pain, especially in older dogs. Most find their dogs like the flavor and will eat the oil straight out of the dropper. Others add it to their dogs’ food.

Buy Now!

Best Vegan Option: Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil For Dogs

Penelope’s Bloom is a California-based CBD company with a mission to empower pet parents with CBD products to assist on their pets’ wellness journeys. They only use human-grade ingredients, and all of their products are lab-tested for the presence of pesticides and heavy metals.

While there are several vegan CBD products on this list, we chose Penelope’s Bloom for our Best Vegan Option award because of their clear, transparent marketing. Not only is this oil made entirely from plant-based ingredients, it’s also non-GMO and all-natural. A full-spectrum oil, it is easy to digest and goes to work quickly, promoting relaxation and pain relief.

Pros:

Comes in 4 strengths for dogs of varying sizes

Dropper is easy to use

Contains natural hemp terpenes for fragrance and enhanced benefits

Formulated with chamomile for inflammation and stress relief

What Customers Love Most:

Customers who are passionate about the environment appreciate this oil’s vegan formula. Reviewers use it, with great success, to manage the symptoms of arthritis, dysplasia, various neurological conditions, and cancer in dogs. Others find it effective for managing behavioral issues like excessive barking, pacing, and restlessness.

Dog owners say this CBD oil kicks in quickly and lasts for hours. Many find that they can use less than is recommended on the dosing chart when their dog only needs mild relief.

Buy Now!

Best for Dogs and Cats: Cannanine CBD Hemp Oil For Dogs & Cats

Cannanine really sets themselves apart as an innovator in the pet CBD industry. They make their products from 100% human-grade ingredients, and they’ve developed their own, patented process to enhance the bioavailability of the CBD in their oils. The particles in Cannanine oils are four times smaller than those in the average CBD oil, which allows them to be absorbed and start working faster.

Cannanine donates 7 meals to shelter dogs for every bottle of their CBD oil that is purchased. You can see a Certificate of Analysis for their oil on their website; it has been tested and found to be free from heavy metals, bacteria, and various toxins. Each bottle contains 250 mg, 500 mg, or 1,000 mg of highly bioavailable CBD, formulated for dogs and cats.

Pros:

Safe and effective for cats, too

100% THC-free

Non-GMO and made with human-grade ingredients

Broad-spectrum formula with helpful terpenes

What Customers Love Most:

Many customers use this CBD oil when their dogs need quick relief from anxiety or pain. Several reviewers commented that the oil helps their dog fall asleep after a stressful day or when they’ve been ill. Cannanine CBD oil seems to work faster than other CBD oils for dogs, and your dog only needs a few drops.

Buy Now!

Best for Calming: Honest Paws Calm CBD Oil For Dogs

Honest Paws makes a number of CBD products for dogs and cats. They send all of their products for third-party lab testing, and they only use non-GMO ingredients. Each CBD product has its own benefits, and the CalmCBD Oil for Dogs is excellent for dogs with anxiety.

This product, which is formulated with added chamomile, helps dogs who bark excessively, act out, or chew in response to anxiety. You can give it to your dog after moving to a new home, bringing home a new pet, or when traveling. Some dogs benefit from a daily dose. It’s a great CBD oil for separation anxiety, too.

Pros:

Comes in a selection of strengths for dogs of various sizes

USDA Organic

Specifically formulated for calmness

Can be used in the daytime or at night

What Customers Love Most:

Many reviewers feel that this oil has helped them get their dog back. It helps thwart undesirable stress behaviors so owners can live in harmony with their pets once again. While some customers do use it to help their dogs sleep at night, most use it during the day when their dogs are up and active. They find it is easy to adjust the dose up or down as needed, thanks to the included dropper dispenser.

Buy Now!

Best for Arthritis: CBDfx CBD Oil For Dogs

CBDfx got their start making CBD products for humans, but they soon branched out into the pet CBD industry. So far, their products have been well-liked by canine customers. They are certified Cruelty-Free, backed by a 60-day guarantee, and available in four different strengths.

While CBDfx Dog Tincture has calming and anxiety-reducing benefits, it is an especially good choice for arthritic dogs. The chicken or bacon flavors means your dog will be happy to take it daily, as is often necessary for ongoing arthritis relief. With four strengths available, it is easy to give your dog a higher dose, if needed.

Pros:

Made with human-grade ingredients

Vegan

Tasty flavor options

Broad-spectrum formula

Comes in four strengths

What Customers Love Most:

Customers who have long trusted CBDFx for their own CBD needs are pleased to be able to buy dog CBD oil from the same company. Many reviewers remark how transparent and detailed the company is with their marketing. The product bottles themselves are very informative.

Owners of dogs with arthritis find that their dogs start enjoying benefits after just one dose of this oil. They also report greater, ongoing pain relief when the oil is given day after day.

Buy Now!

Best for Stressful Experiences: Green Roads CBD Pet Drops

Green Roads is a Florida-based CBD company dedicated to helping people (and pets) improve their health through the power of plants. One of those plants happens to be the cannabis plant, from which they derive CBD oil. Green Roads’ products are formulated by pharmacists and meticulously tested to ensure they are safe and effective.

Green Roads CBD Pet Drops are designed to give your dog a sense of calmness and relaxation. Customers find they work very well for stressful incidents. They’re a good product to give your dog prior to Independence Day fireworks or before a thunderstorm. They can calm both the mental and physical symptoms of stress and worry.

Pros:

Three strengths for pets of varying sizes

Free from artificial colors and flavors

Gluten-free

Lab test results are available on Green Roads’ website

What Customers Love Most:

Many reviewers say this product has helped calm their dog when other calming products, like herbs and pheromones, haven’t been effective. Some customers have had success using Green Roads Pet Drops for dogs who over-groom themselves and lick their paws when stressed. Others have found that it stops their dogs from barking or whining in the car.

Although we chose this product as Best for Stressful Experiences, it gets good reviews from customers who use it to treat their pets’ arthritis, too.

Buy Now!

Best Tasting: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Oil For Pets

Cornbread Hemp is a Kentucky-based CBD company. In fact, they were the first company to make full-spectrum CBD products from Kentucky-grown hemp. Cornbread Hemp only uses the hemp flowers in their CBD, which results in potent, effective formulas. They’re an FDA Registered company, and they comply with GMP standards.

Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Pets has a lot going for it. This oil is vegan, contains 500 mg CBD per bottle, and is free from any preservatives or additives. What dogs seem to like most, however, is its flavor. It’s formulated to taste like corn dogs. Most canine customers find this flavor mouth-watering. If your dog is picky about their CBD oil, definitely give this one a try.

Pros:

Formulated to ease mental and physical discomfort

Extracted from hemp flower, only

Easy-to-use dropper included

Excellent flavor

What Customers Love Most:

Customers love that they can give this CBD straight from the dropper. With the corn dog flavor, there is no reason to hide it in your dogs’ food.

Reviewers mention using this CBD oil for many different purposes. Some use it to manage their dogs’ seizures. Others use it to keep dogs calm during thunderstorms. Many reviewers give this CBD oil to their older dogs to manage the everyday aches and pains that come with age.

Buy Now!

Best Treat-Based Option: JustCBD JustPets CBD Dog Treats

JustCBD is an innovative hemp company that does a lot to help educate customers about the benefits of CBD. They have served on the Florida Hemp Council, and they comply with CMP standards. All Just CBD products are lab-tested to ensure they are free from pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.

If your dog doesn’t like CBD oil or is picky overall, then JustCBD Pets Dog Treats are a great choice. These tasty dog treats are infused with CBD oil, so you don’t have to try to hide oil in your dog’s food. They come in four flavors: Steak Bites, Cheese Wraps, Bacon & Cheese Strips, and Beef Wraps. Each box contains 18 treats with a total of 100 mg CBD.

Pros:

Appealing to Dogs Who Don’t Like Liquid CBD Oil

Fun shapes

Packaged in recyclable cardboard

Multiple flavors available

What Customers Love Most:

Customers love the convenience of these treats. They enjoy not having to worry about spilling oil on the floor when administering them to their dog.

Reviewers use these treats for a variety of purposes. Some give them daily for joint pain or ongoing anxiety. Others give them only on occasion when their dog seems to be in pain or anxious.

Buy Now!

Best for Sleep: Zatural Broad Spectrum CBD Oil For Dogs

Zatural is a CBD company that extracts their oils from American-grown hemp. They use a special, cold-pressing process to preserve all of the active compounds in the hemp. Zatural also adds ingredients like omega-3s and vitamin E to their CBD oils to enhance their health benefits.

Zatural Canine Formula is a 100% Natural, non-GMO product formulated by doctors. It comes in three strengths for dogs of varying sizes. The oil is 100% THC free, so you don’t have to worry about psychoactive effects in dogs who need a higher dose. While this oil can be used for many purposes, it gets especially positive reviews from customers who use it to help their dogs sleep.

Pros:

Made from organically grown hemp

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Contains beneficial nutrients for overall wellness

Plenty of terpenes for relaxation

What Customers Love Most:

Many customers give their dogs this oil in the evening to help them sleep through the night. It is a good choice for dogs who have nightmares or act out in the evening time. Customers often comment how easy it is to adjust the dose with the included dropper. The oil is easy to blend with dog food, too.

Buy Now!

Best All-Natural Option: Holistapet CBD Oil For Dogs

Holistapet focuses on making safe, all-natural products with fewer side effects than traditional prescription medications. They consult with veterinarians and other experts in the field when formulating their CBD oils and other products.

Holistapet CBD Oil for Dogs (and cats, too!) is a broad spectrum oil. This means that in addition to CBD, it contains other beneficial cannabinoids, like CBN. These cannabinoids work with the CBD to enhance its effects. Holistapet CBD oil is, however, free from THC, which can be harmful to dogs. The oil comes in a variety of concentrations ranging from 150 mg to 3000 mg, so you can choose the strength best-suited to your dog’s size and needs.

Pros:

Made with organic superfoods for maximum health benefits

Also safe for cats

Easy to dispense into your dog’s mouth with the included dropper

Multiple strength options

What Customers Love Most:

Reviewers love this product for use in stressful situations. Some give it to their dogs before fireworks and other noisy events. Others find it helps their dogs stay calm when left alone for the day.

Customers also find Holistapet CBD oil helpful for relieving inflammation, including inflammation associated with dental disease, arthritis, and various injuries. Most see results after one dose, and those results grow more profound with continued use.

Buy Now!

How We Chose Our Winners

We wanted every CBD oil on this list to not just be a good choice for your dog, but an excellent one. So, we had to apply some pretty strict standards when deciding which brands to select as our winners. Here are the key things we looked for.

Quality

The oils featured here are all high-quality. By that, we mean they are made with American-grown hemp. They’ve also been lab tested to ensure they are as potent as the label claims. Another mark of quality is the base oils that the company uses. Most of the CBD oils featured here are formulated with MCT oil, which is known for its mild flavor and ease of absorption.

Effectiveness

We only chose oils that had a true impact on a dog’s symptoms, whether those symptoms were arthritis pain or anxiety. We didn’t just rely on our own dogs’ reactions, either. We read lots of reviews to assess how other customers’ dogs reacted to the CBD oil.

Customer Reviews

CBD products with a lot of positive reviews tend to be the best ones. But we didn’t just look at the start count! We also read hundreds of reviews to make sure customers’ opinions were positive and consistent.

Company Ethics

Since the CBD industry is still relatively new and growing, we aimed to choose products made by companies directly involved in this growth. Most of the brands featured here are members of various organizations dedicated to improving the CBD industry. We also chose brands with good ethical standards, such as those that make vegan products or GMO-free products.

What Is CBD?

CBD is one of several active chemicals found in the cannabis plant. The initials “CBD” stand for cannabidiol. While CBD is found in marijuana, it is also found in hemp. Both hemp and marijuana are cannabis plants, but the term “hemp’ specifically refers to cannabis plants that don’t produce THC, another cannabinoid known for its psychoactive effects.

CBD is legal in the United States, so long as it is produced from hemp containing less than 0.3% THC.

Types of CBD

When looking at CBD products, you’ll notice there are three primary types of CBD. They are:

Full Spectrum CBD: These CBD oils contain CBD and also other compounds from the hemp oil.

Broad Spectrum CBD: These CBD oils contain CBD plus some other cannabinoids from the hemp oil. Often traces of THC have been removed from the oil.

CBD Isolate: CBD isolate oils contain only CBD. All other compounds from the hemp have been removed. Sometimes these are referred to as “pure CBD oils.”

When using CBD for dogs, broad-spectrum and CBD isolate options are usually preferred. Dogs are very sensitive to THC and don’t always react well to the traces of THC found in full-spectrum CBD products.

Common Uses for CBD

CBD is a really versatile substance that can be used to treat a range of symptoms and ailments. Many dog owners use it to ease their older dogs’ arthritis and joint pain. Since CBD helps relieve inflammation, it can be very effective in managing arthritis, which is an inflammatory condition of the joints. When used for this purpose, CBD is usually given once or twice a day.

CBD can also be used to relieve pain due to intervertebral disc disease, hip dysplasia, and injuries in dogs.

Although CBD won’t make your dog feel high, it does have some beneficial mental effects. It can help calm down dogs that become anxious around loud noises or in busy environments. Many dog owners give their dogs CBD to keep them calm during fireworks shows or at the vet’s office.

Dogs who act out by chewing shoes, destroying furniture, or barking excessively can also benefit from CBD. Most of these behaviors are due to anxiety, which CBD helps manage.

You can even give your dog CBD to help them get better sleep. A dose of CBD before bed can help worried dogs sleep through the night.

How to Choose CBD Oils for Dogs

There are a lot of great CBD oils for dogs. If you choose one of the 10 oils featured above, you should be on the right track. Here are some additional tips to help you pick the best oil for your dog’s needs.

Check for lab testing. Third-party lab testing ensures the CBD oil contains as much CBD as it says it does. The lab will also make sure the oil does not contain any pesticide residue or heavy metals that could harm your dog’s health overtime.

Look at the dose. The larger your dog, the more CBD they’ll need. Buy an oil formulated for dogs in your dog’s weight class. You may want a higher-dose CBD oil when using it for pain, but a lower dose when using it for stress relief.

Consider the flavor. Many CBD oils for dogs are unflavored. You can hide these oils in your dog’s food. However, if your dog is really picky, you may want to choose a chicken or beef-flavored oil.

How to Give Your Dog CBD

Before you give your dog CBD, you need to calculate the right dose. The American Kennel Club recommends giving your dog 0.1 to 0.2 mg CBD per kilogram of body weight. For example, if your dog weighs 10 kg, then their ideal CBD dose will be between 1 and 2 mg. Start on the lower end of this range, see how our dog responds, and then increase the dose next time, if needed. Dogs can be given CBD twice a day.

There are several ways to give your dog their CBD. The first option is to add it to their food. Measure out the amount needed into the dropper, dispense it onto some wet dog food, and stir to combine.

You can also deposit the CBD oil directly onto your dog’s tongue, using the dropper. Pinch the sides of your dog’s snout gently, which encourages them to open their mouth. When you can see their tongue, dispense the CBD onto their tongue. Most dogs tolerate this well, but if your dog seems unwilling to take their CBD, you may want to switch to a more flavorful brand.

You should begin to notice the effects of CBD within an hour, at most. The effects should last up to half a day. If giving CBD for pain relief, you should notice your dog feels more comfortable and becomes more active. If giving CBD for stress and anxiety, you should notice your dog start relaxing and performing fewer stress behaviors like barking or licking their paws.

Dogs with ongoing, chronic conditions like arthritis or IVDD can have CBD every day. If your dog only has occasional anxiety, then you may only need to use CBD before specific events or situations.

Benefits of CBD for Dogs

Of course there are other medications and supplements on the market that can ease pain, manage arthritis, and reduce anxiety. So what makes CBD a good choice for these purposes? Here are a few key benefits of using CBD for dogs.

It’s Natural

Hemp and CBD products have been used for centuries in various cultures. CBD is natural, and it comes directly from a plant. Many dog owners therefore prefer it to various lab-made medications for arthritis and anxiety.

It’s Safe

As long as you buy from a reputable brand that tests their CBD oil for pesticides and other contaminants, it’s quite safe for dogs. The same cannot be said for a lot of other herbal supplements, which are not as widely tested for purity.

It’s Versatile

CBD does not just treat one problem; it treats several. If your dog is in pain but also stressed out, you can combat both of those issues with one dose of CBD oil. If your dog has anxiety about fireworks but is also looking a little sore, CBD oil can manage both of those problems, too.

Using CBD for your dog can allow you to clean out your medicine cabinet and keep fewer products on-hand overall. This can also save you money, of course.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

CBD can have side effects in some dogs. But here’s the good news: those side effects are mild and pretty rare. Usually if your dog develops one or more of these side effects, it’s because you’ve given them more CBD than they need. Cut back the dose a little, or wait a bit longer between doses, and the side effects should clear up.

So you know what to expect, here’s a look at the most common side effects of CBD oil in dogs.

Dry Mouth

If you notice your dog sipping water more often or licking their lips after taking CBD, this could be because they’re struggling with dry mouth. CBD can reduce saliva production temporarily. If this only occurs on occasion, it’s nothing to worry about. However, persistent dry mouth can lead to tooth decay and gum disease, so it’s worth mentioning to the vet.

Lethargy

CBD makes dogs calm. Sometimes, it makes them a little too calm. If your dog does not want to get off the couch or seems overly sluggish, reduce the dose of CBD you’re giving them.

Diarrhea

Sometimes diarrhea is due to the CBD, but other times, it may be due to the base oil used in the CBD product. If you cut back the dose and your dog still gets diarrhea after taking their CBD, try switching to a different CBD oil. The same goes for vomiting and upset stomach in general.

FAQs:

Will my dog get high from CBD?

No, dogs cannot become high from taking CBD. It is not a psychoactive substance, even though it is derived from hemp.

Dogs can become high from eating cannabis products that contain THC. Their bodies absorb THC far more readily than the human body, so even a small amount of THC can make them high. This is not a pleasant experience for a dog and can lead to symptoms like low blood pressure, reduced body temperature, dilated pupils, and loss of coordination.

THC ingestion in dogs can be fatal, so contact your vet if your dog has consumed a product containing THC. You don’t, however, have to worry if they eat CBD products. CBD is safe for dogs.

How much CBD should I give my dog?

Some dogs need more CBD than others. A good place to start in determining your dog’s dose is to look at the CBD oil package or bottle. It should tell you how much to give dogs of varying weights. Find your dog’s weight, and give them the smallest amount of CBD oil recommended for their weight range. If the effects don’t seem as strong as you’d like, you can give your dog a little more CBD the next time around.

Another option is to use the American Kennel Club’s recommendations. They recommend a dose of 0.1 to 0.2 mg CBD per kg body weight for dogs.

Can I give my dog CBD every day?

Yes! In fact, the effects of CBD tend to be more pronounced if it is given daily. Most companies advise dog owners to give their pets CBD twice a day. Daily use of CBD is especially beneficial for dogs who have arthritis, an old injury, IVDD, and other chronic pain conditions.

If you’re giving CBD for stress relief, you may not need to give it every day, depending on your dog’s stressors. For example, if your dog only acts stressed out when you take them to the vet, you may only need to give them CBD the morning of their vet appointment. Sometimes, though, it can be helpful to start giving it a few days before the stressful event to enhance the effects.

Can you give dogs CBD oils made for humans?

Some CBD oils made for humans are safe for dogs, but others are not. Some CBD oils designed for humans contain traces of THC, which may not be healthy for dogs. Others are formulated with certain flavorings or colors that are not good for dogs. So, you’re best off buying a dog-specific CBD oil for your canine companion. This way, you know the formula is safe and has been specifically designed for your dog’s needs.

Can puppies have CBD oil?

CBD oil is safe for dogs of all ages, including puppies. You do, however, want to avoid giving your puppy too much CBD, as this could lead to lethargy and an upset stomach. Puppies should have between 1 and 5 mg CBD per 10 pounds of body weight per day. Most puppy owners divide this into two doses, spaced 12 hours apart.

CBD has the same effects on puppies as it does on adult dogs. It can help keep them relaxed in new and stressful situations. It can also help combat stress behaviors like eating shoes. Pet owners often give their pups CBD before bringing them into a new home, taking them on a car ride, introducing them to new dogs, and leaving them home alone.

Final Thoughts

CBD is a really safe, natural, affordable way to manage pain and anxiety in dogs. There are a lot of excellent CBD oils for dogs on the market, but the 10 listed above are the cream of the crop. Give your dog a quality CBD oil daily or as needed, and you should find they are more relaxed, comfortable, and pleasant. You could even enjoy a dose of your own CBD oil at the same time, then relax alongside your furry companion. CBD is for everyone, human and canine.

